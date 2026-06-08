Megan Thee Stallion brings Hot Girl energy to the Tony Awards in surprise ‘Lady Marmalade’ moment

Megan Thee Stallion is making herself at home on Broadway’s biggest stages.

During the 2026 Tony Awards on Sunday night, the Houston rapper surprised viewers when she joined host Pink for a high-energy opening number built around “Lady Marmalade,” the iconic “Moulin Rouge!” anthem that has lived many lives across pop, R&B and Broadway.

According to Billboard, Pink kicked off the 79th annual Tony Awards with a theatrical performance that nodded to her own connection to the song, complete with rewritten lyrics, Broadway choreography and a stage full of performers. But when Megan stepped out, the moment shifted from awards-show spectacle to a reminder of how fluid entertainment has become — especially when Black women bring their full selves into spaces that have not always made room for them.

Megan appeared in full “Moulin Rouge!” mode, continuing a Broadway chapter that has already expanded her résumé beyond rap superstardom. Earlier this year, she made her Broadway debut in “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” stepping into the role of Zidler and bringing her signature confidence, humor and command to the production.

Megan later returned to the stage as a presenter, handing out the Tony for best featured actress in a musical to Shoshana Bean for “The Lost Boys.”

For longtime fans, the Tony Awards moment felt like another stop in Megan’s ongoing evolution. She has gone from freestyling in viral clips to winning Grammys, building a business, leading arena stages, and now popping up on Broadway’s most prestigious night.

Megan’s appearance carried extra weight because Broadway and hip-hop have been in conversation for years, from “Hamilton” bringing rap directly into musical theater to artists like Jay-Z, LL Cool J, and others appearing in Tony Awards history. But seeing Megan, a Southern Black woman rapper whose brand has often been scrutinized as much as it has been celebrated, take up space in that environment felt significant.

The “Lady Marmalade” choice added another layer. The song, first made famous by Labelle in the 1970s, has always carried a history of bold women owning their sensuality, style, and stage presence. Its 2001 remake by Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim, Mýa, and Pink became a defining pop culture moment of the early 2000s. By bringing Megan into the Tony Awards version, the performance connected generations of women performers who have used glamour, sexuality, and bars as power.

Megan’s Tony Awards cameo also highlighted how much hip-hop has become part of the broader entertainment landscape. Her appearance worked because she brought the same charisma and confidence that made her a star in the first place, while embracing the fun and spectacle of Broadway.

That is why it worked. It was campy. It was theatrical. It was unserious in the best way. And it was exactly the kind of unexpected awards-show moment that still gives live television some spark.