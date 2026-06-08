Stacey King, beloved Chicago Bulls broadcaster and 3X NBA champion, dies at 59

The basketball world is mourning Stacey King’s death after the Chicago Bulls announced that the former NBA champion and longtime broadcaster had passed away at the age of 59.

Forward Stacey King of the Chicago Bulls (left). Getty Images

According to AP News, the Bulls confirmed on Sunday that King’s family notified the organization of his passing. A cause of death was not immediately disclosed.

For many fans, King was more than a former player. He became one of the most recognizable voices in Chicago sports, spending more than two decades calling Bulls games. He also earned widespread praise for his humor, energy, and passion for the franchise.

“Stacey King was a cherished member of the Bulls family and one of the truly unique personalities in our organization’s history,” Bulls chairman Jerry Reinsdorf said in a statement. “We will miss him deeply and remember the joy, energy, humor, candor and passion he brought to our organization, our broadcasts and our fans every day.”

Stacey King’s death marks the loss of a figure whose connection to the Bulls spanned more than 30 years.

Selected by Chicago with the sixth overall pick in the 1989 NBA Draft, King joined a rising Bulls team led by Michael Jordan. The 6-foot-11 forward-center played a key role as a reserve during the franchise’s historic first three NBA championships in 1991, 1992, and 1993.

King spent five seasons with the Bulls before continuing his NBA career with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Miami Heat, Boston Celtics, and Dallas Mavericks. Across eight NBA seasons, he averaged 6.4 points and 3.3 rebounds per game.

While his playing career was notable, King’s second chapter with the Bulls arguably made him even more beloved. As a television analyst, he helped introduce a new generation of fans to Bulls basketball with memorable catchphrases, colorful commentary, and an unmistakable on-air personality.

Stacey King’s death has prompted an outpouring of tributes from across the basketball community, with many remembering him not only as a three-time NBA champion but also as one of the most entertaining and authentic voices in the sport.