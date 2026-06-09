A’ja Wilson becomes fastest player in WNBA history to reach 6,000 points

Las Vegas Aces superstar A’ja Wilson added another milestone to her already remarkable career on Monday, becoming the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 6,000 points.

According to ESPN, Wilson reached the mark during the Aces’ 101-91 victory over the Seattle Storm. The three-time MVP entered the game needing 30 points and finished with 34 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists and three blocks, bringing her career total to 6,004 points.

Wilson accomplished the feat in just 278 games, surpassing the previous pace set by former Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi, who reached 6,000 points in 291 games. New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart, another No. 1 overall pick, hit the milestone in 293 games.

The 29-year-old South Carolina product, who was selected first overall by the Aces in the 2018 WNBA Draft, credited her teammates and coaches for helping her reach the historic benchmark.

“I’m just grateful to be able to do what I do with the people I love,” Wilson said, according to ESPN. “I’m just truly grateful for every teammate I’ve come in contact with that has played alongside me for this 6,000.”

The performance also helped Las Vegas improve to 8-3 on the season while extending the team’s winning streak to four games.

Aces head coach Becky Hammon praised Wilson’s continued growth, noting how her offensive game has evolved since Hammon took over the team in 2022.

“When I first got here, she’s just kind of this low-post presence,” Hammon said. “The expansion of her offensive floor game has made her virtually unguardable.”

Already regarded as one of the greatest players of her generation, Wilson continues to strengthen her case among the WNBA’s all-time legends. Since entering the league, she has won multiple MVP awards, led the Aces to championships and established herself as one of the game’s most dominant two-way players.

Wilson now joins Taurasi and Stewart among the few players to surpass the 6,000-point mark.