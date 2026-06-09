Exploring Barcelona, Spain: A Volvo road trip through the city’s best sights

While I’ve been to Spain before, I’ve never been to Barcelona, a city I’ve long wanted to visit. Recently, I’ve had the opportunity to visit the stunningly architectural city. Thanks to Volvo, while there I saw beautiful art, buildings, and breathtaking Catalan mountains.

Good location matters when selecting a hotel in Barcelona, and the ME Barcelona didn’t disappoint, as it was within walking distance of many of the city’s most iconic attractions. The urban hotel is undoubtedly cosmopolitan and trendy, complete with awe-inspiring views of the Plaça de Catalunya from its chic rooftop pool.

Barcelona is a city best experienced by exploring, whether on foot through its historic streets or by car through its bustling avenues and beyond. Volvo Car USA offered a select group of journalists early access to the all-new, all-electric Volvo EX60 ahead of its US arrival. We not only got to test-drive the EX60 through the hectic streets of Barcelona and the breathtaking Catalan mountains, but its 400-mile range, ultra-fast charging, and safety technology also made the drive seamless.

One of the first stops for any visitor should be the Basílica de la Sagrada Família. If traveling to Barcelona, you must make time to see the regal Sagrada Família, as it anchors the city and is glorious to see in person. While the Basílica de la Sagrada Família in Barcelona, Spain, is an unfinished Catholic church designed by Antoni Gaudí, it’s famous worldwide for its intricate, ornate architecture.

Photo: D. FLUKER Photo: D. FLUKER Photo: D. FLUKER Photo: D. FLUKER

Gaudí’s influence is impossible to miss throughout Barcelona. Another stunning building designed by Antoni Gaudí, Casa Batlló also doubles as a cultural center showcasing artists’ work. Casa Batlló is a remodel of an existing house. It was redesigned in 1904 by Gaudí and has been refurbished several times since.

Equally, Casa Milà, popularly known as La Pedrera for its unconventional appearance, is a Modernista building designed by Gaudí and now serves as a museum. La Pedrera, his last private residence, was designed by architect Antoni Gaudí and built between 1906 and 1912.

Leaving the city behind for the Catalan mountains offered a different perspective on the region. Ahead of the drive to Oller del Mas in the Catalan Mountains, we had a presentation on the EX60, led by Niousha Karimi, Launch Lead for the Volvo EX60, to discuss standout features and the specialized route they curated for our drive.

“In the EX60, we have an Intelligent Speed Assist on these cars, and what it does is that it warns you when you’re going over the speed limit. We have curated this route specifically for you guys. You’ll have some city driving, you’ll have some country road driving, and some beautiful scenic routes up through the mountains.”

The drive itself provided an opportunity to experience the vehicle while taking in some of Catalonia’s most scenic landscapes.

The car is sleek, chic, and incredibly technologically advanced. The EX60 is the first Volvo vehicle to launch with Google Gemini built in, and trust me, it came in handy while navigating the busy streets of Barcelona. I was able to stay focused on the road while Gemini handled everything else whenever I needed assistance.

I also felt incredibly safe behind the wheel, even while maneuvering through Barcelona’s nonstop traffic, thanks to Volvo’s Driver Understanding System. The technology can detect when a driver’s attention begins to drift due to fatigue or distraction and responds by offering additional support.

If an accident does happen, the EX60 is designed with innovative safety features. Volvo Cars’ multi-adaptive safety belt will offer smarter, more personalized protection by adapting to the size, body shape, and seating position of the people in the front seats, guaranteeing safety.

Anyone who knows me knows I love blasting music in the car, so the audio experience was a highlight too — the 28-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system was phenomenal. The EX60 will be the first Volvo with Apple Music pre-installed and Dolby Atmos, delivering an immersive Spatial Audio experience.

And let’s talk comfort: I loved the sleek interior design, panoramic roof, thoughtful storage details in the armrest, and even a designated spot for my purse. Natural, high-end materials abound throughout the cabin, and Volvo Cars’ latest air purification technology creates a pleasant environment.

Followed by the presentation, Sara Erichsen Susnjar, Senior Color & Material Design Manager at Volvo, broke down how natural and Scandinavian materials inspire the EX60’s stunning interior.

“In the interior of the EX60 Cross Country, we have a unique upholstery which is a new developed material which we are quite proud about because it’s a knitted textile which is very unusual for car interiors, we were able to ventilate it, so that is the first ever at Volo that they can ventilate the textile, so we did this material together with the Swedish School of Textiles, so we went there to use their knitting machines,” she told me during our interview.

“We also have textile dress instrument panels, which don’t get as warm compared to plastic; it’s certified wood. The crossing waves inspire the patterns highlighted within the car in Northern Denmark. The sea is very organic, but then when the waves meet, it creates this super geometrical pattern, so we thought it was very inspiring.”

My first visit to Barcelona, Spain, was rooted in intentional sightseeing, shaped by gorgeous architecture, and adventure. I hope to return sooner rather than later.

Dominique B. Fluker is an award-winning multimedia journalist, television personality, editor, and speaker based in Los Angeles. She is an entertainment contributor at ForbesWomen, an on-air lifestyle contributor at KTLA News, and a speaker with AAE Speakers Bureau. Her work has appeared in ESSENCE, Glamour, Travel + Leisure, Business Insider, Women’s Health, and Variety. Fluker has interviewed icons including Oprah Winfrey, Toni Braxton, Colman Domingo, Tracee Ellis Ross, Robin Roberts, and Serena Williams. A USC graduate, she was a Charlotta Bass Fellow and Cowan Scholar and has received honors for her work in journalism, mental health, and entertainment reporting.



