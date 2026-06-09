Jay-Z announces ‘Jay-Z 30’ concerts in Paris and Los Angeles

Jay-Z and Roc Nation have officially announced two new anniversary performances under the banner “Jay-Z 30,” with shows scheduled for Paris and Los Angeles later this year. The newly announced dates follow his recent performance at the Roots Picnic.

According to Variety, the first of the concerts will take place on September 10, 2026, at Stade de France in Paris, while the second is scheduled for October 23, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Tickets will be available through Citi and Mastercard presales beginning June 11, with general sales opening June 12.

While organizers have not revealed the exact format of the performances, the concerts feature the artist’s broader 30th-anniversary celebration that has defined much of his 2026 live schedule. The title itself reflects the latest version of his stage name and underscores the retrospective theme that has shaped his recent appearances.

His upcoming Yankee Stadium performances are expected to commemorate two of his most influential albums, “Reasonable Doubt” and “The Blueprint,” which celebrate their 30th and 25th anniversaries, respectively. However, his recent Roots Picnic appearance served as a wider celebration of both his catalog and hip-hop culture. During that Philadelphia performance, Jay-Z reunited with The Roots, who famously backed him during his acclaimed “MTV Unplugged” concert in 2001.

Reviewing the performance, Variety noted the enduring chemistry between Jay-Z and The Roots, praising the seamless transitions between records such as “I Just Wanna Love U (Give It 2 Me),” “Big Pimpin’,” “Dirt Off Your Shoulder” and “I Know.” Reflecting on the effort behind the production, Jay-Z told the crowd: “We worked really hard to put this together.”

The upcoming concerts in Paris and Los Angeles are expected to continue that same spirit of reflection, revisiting key moments from a career that has helped shape the evolution of hip-hop over the past three decades.

For fans, the shows represent more than another concert announcement. They offer an opportunity to celebrate the music, milestones and cultural influence of an artist whose impact extends beyond rap into business, fashion, sports and entertainment.

For the Los Angeles show, Citi cardholders will have exclusive presale access beginning June 11 through the Citi Entertainment program. Mastercard cardholders will receive presale access for the Paris performance during the same period.

General ticket sales for both Jay-Z 30 concerts begin June 12 at 10 a.m. local time through Live Nation.