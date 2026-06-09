Karmelo Anthony found guilty of murder in stabbing death of teen at North Texas track meet

After three hours of deliberation on Tuesday, a jury in North Texas found 19-year-old Karmelo Anthony of murder in the stabbing death of Austin Metcalf at a track meet in Frisco, Texas, last April.

Anthony, who is Black, did not testify in his own defense regarding the death of Metcalf, a white track athlete at Memorial High School, which sent shockwaves through the burgeoning community. The incident became a social media firestorm last year, amplifying the case because of the race of the two teens. After the guilty verdict was read, Anthony broke down in tears.

During the weeklong trial, neither the prosecutors nor the defense informed jurors that race had anything to do with what happened between the teens.

Anthony’s defense attorney argued that his client acted in self-defense after Metcalf attempted to remove him from their tent at the track meet. Anthony was a student at Centennial High School, and Metcalf attended Memorial.

After the trial concluded, the jury, judge and others reconvened in the courtroom for the sentencing phase. After waving opening remarks, Anthony’s mother was the lone witness to speak.

“He’s my oldest, he’s my firstborn,” Anthony’s mother said during sentencing. “He will always be my baby. I love him very much.”

When asked if her son regretted his actions, Anthony’s mother said yes.

He faces a sentence ranging from 5 years to life in prison.

Various students testified during the trial on both sides, with several athletes stating they asked Anthony to move away from the tent and called him the aggressor. According to a police report, a witness said Anthony told Metcalf, “Touch me and see what happens.”

Metcalf then reportedly pushed Anthony, who pulled a knife from his bag and stabbed Metcalf in the chest.

“Our community has carried the weight of this tragedy for more than a year, and our thoughts remain with the impacted families, friends and classmates,” the Frisco Independent School District said in a statement. “We respect the judicial process and will continue to support our students with compassion and care. We know this trial has brought strong emotions and deep grief, and we ask that our community continue to support each other with respect, sensitivity and understanding.”