Karmelo Anthony indicted on first-degree murder charge for fatal stabbing at Texas high school track meet

Karmelo Anthony, the 17-year-old high school student who allegedly fatally stabbed Austin Metcalf, also 17, at a championship track meet in Frisco, TX, in April, has been charged with first-degree murder, according to TMZ. Anthony reportedly admitted to the stabbing but maintained that he did it in self-defense.

The charges were announced on Tuesday in Collin County, Texas.

During a press conference to announce the charges, Collin County District Attorney said, “For weeks, my team has been presenting evidence to the Grand Jury. Today, I summarized that evidence, and I asked the Grand Jury to return a first-degree murder indictment against Karmelo Anthony and — which they did.”

He continued, “With that indictment his case now moves formally into the court system. From this point forward, we’ll continue doing our part—fully and fairly—to pursue justice under the law. The trial schedule will be set by the court. But when the time comes, we’ll be ready.”

On April 2, 2025, at a district track and field championship held at Frisco’s Kuykendall Stadium, Anthony allegedly sought cover when it began to rain under a tent belonging to Memorial High School. Metcalf, a student at Memorial, told Metcalf that he needed to leave the tent; then an altercation ensued that resulted in Anthony allegedly stabbing Metcalf in the chest.

The case drew national attention for several reasons: Metcalf was a white student and Anthony is a Black student. Both families raised large sums of money in the wake of the incident. Anthony’s bond, originally set at $1 million, was reduced to $250,000, which also drew outrage from some corners of the internet. The case became a lightning rod for discussions about race and the criminal justice system.

Anthony’s attorney, Mike Howard, reiterated that his client acted in self-defense in a video message and said, “We are confident that when all the facts are presented and the full story is heard the jury will reach the right conclusion and justice will be done.”

If convicted, Anthony would face up to life in prison.