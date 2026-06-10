Jazmine Sullivan helps Philadelphia teen shine at prom with special gown giveaway

Jazmine Sullivan stepped in to help make one lucky Philadelphia teen’s prom experience special. She awarded the student, Raigen, a prom gown (and a tuxedo) praising the student’s final look via an Instagram post, writing: “Raigen, you looked beautiful sweetie. I hope you felt that way too.”

For the experience, the Grammy-winning singer partnered with her alma mater, the Creative and Performing Arts High School (CAPA) in Philadelphia, and celebrity stylist Marquette Redding to help make a young person’s prom experience unforgettable.

In the post shared on Instagram, Sullivan explained that the prom effort was rooted in a simple belief: every young person deserves to feel celebrated during one of the most memorable milestones of their high school years. “Every young person deserves to feel seen, celebrated, and special,” Sullivan wrote.

The singer also thanked Redding, who helped bring the vision to life through styling and wardrobe selection. “@marquette21 you killed it per usual,” she said.

For Sullivan, the initiative was more than a fashion moment. It was an opportunity to reconnect with the Philadelphia community that helped shape her career and to give back to the school where her own artistic journey began.

The event highlighted the importance of community support during milestone moments, particularly for students who may face financial barriers to participating in celebrations like prom. By covering the cost of outfit, the Sullivan helped ensure that one student could fully enjoy the experience without added stress.

Sullivan also acknowledged the efforts of CAPA staff, event organizers, and all of the students who participated in the giveaway, “Thank you for helping me go back in time and be a part of your special day.”

The gesture resonated with fans, many of whom praised the singer for continuing to invest in Philadelphia’s youth and using her platform to create meaningful experiences beyond music.