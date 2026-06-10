Former child actor sues Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, alleging sexual assault at a 2007 networking event

Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing a new civil lawsuit from an unidentified former child actor who alleges the music mogul sexually assaulted him at a Hollywood Hills networking event in May 2007, when the accuser was under 18. The lawsuit was filed in California this week and adds to the dozens of civil claims brought against Combs since his 2024 arrest.

Just last week, theGrio reported on Los Angeles prosecutors reviewing separate sexual assault allegations against Combs made by publicist Jonathan Hay. TheGrio has also covered previous lawsuits accusing Combs of assaulting minors, including a man who alleged he was molested at 16. According to ABC News, the plaintiff alleges Combs led him into a backroom under the pretense of discussing “potential opportunities” on an upcoming project, gave him a beverage, and then assaulted him after he began to feel its effects.

“Defendant Combs’ conduct … was outrageous, intended to terrorize and cause him emotional distress, and did in fact cause him emotional distress,” the lawsuit states. “This assault was so extreme as to go beyond the bound of decency and be regarded intolerable by civilized society.”

The plaintiff says he communicated that “he did not feel comfortable” with how Combs was touching him before the alleged assault escalated. He is also suing his former agents, claiming they failed to protect him by arranging a chaperone, confirming his guardians would be present, or ensuring he would not be left alone with adult industry figures in private rooms.

A spokesman for Combs called the new Diddy lawsuit “false and ridiculous.” “He’s just another hater in a long list of people trying to get in on the money gravy train encouraged by personal injury lawyers,” said Juda Engelmayer, a Combs representative. “Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone — and that includes any child! These allegations will be disproved like all the rest.”

Combs, 56, is currently serving a 50-month sentence following his 2025 conviction on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was acquitted of the more serious sex trafficking and racketeering charges. His appeal is pending, and he is set to be released in 2028.