Somali referee denied U.S. entry receives hero’s welcome after historic World Cup bid ends

The story of Somali World Cup referee Omar Artan has taken an emotional turn after the official returned home to a hero’s welcome following his controversial removal from the FIFA World Cup officiating team.

Artan, who was set to become the first Somali referee in history to officiate at a FIFA World Cup, arrived in Mogadishu on Wednesday to cheering crowds, government officials, and supporters waving Somali flags. His return came just days after he was denied entry into the United States, one of the host nations for the tournament.

According to APNews, the highly respected official had earned his place among football’s elite after being named Africa’s Best Male Referee in 2025 and securing a spot on FIFA’s final referee list for the World Cup. However, his historic opportunity was cut short when U.S. Customs and Border Protection denied him entry at Miami International Airport, citing unspecified “vetting concerns.”

Following the incident, FIFA removed Artan from the tournament’s referee roster.

Despite the setback, the story has become one of resilience rather than disappointment. “I promise you, God willing, that I will attend the next one,” Artan told the crowd gathered at Mogadishu’s airport to receive him. “I want the Somali public to take comfort in this and remain confident.”

Artan had been issued a U.S. visa only days earlier through the Somali Embassy in Kenya and was scheduled to join fellow referees at a FIFA training camp in Miami before the tournament began. His sudden denial of entry sparked widespread discussion both in Somalia and across the football community.

For many Somalis, Artan’s selection represented more than a personal achievement. It symbolized the growing presence of Somali talent on the international stage and offered a rare moment of national pride.

The saga has also drawn attention to the challenges faced by African sports professionals traveling internationally, particularly when last-minute administrative decisions affect career-defining opportunities.

While his World Cup debut will have to wait, Artan’s reception in Mogadishu highlighted how strongly his accomplishment resonated at home. Rather than being remembered for the missed opportunity, supporters celebrated him as a trailblazer who had already made history by reaching FIFA’s highest officiating ranks.

At 2026’s World Cup, Artan may not be on the pitch. But judging by the reception he received, many Somalis believe his journey to football’s biggest stage is far from over.