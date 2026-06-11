CeeLo Green wants to face Lauryn Hill in a future VERZUZ matchup

During a recent appearance on Rickey Smiley’s “On the Spot” podcast, CeeLo Green shared his ideal opponent for a future “VERZUZ” battle.

When Smiley asked who he would face off against in the popular music series, Green said, “I would probably had to go up against Lauryn Hill, but she’s like my sister, and we were all together at the Kanye show, too. So, shouts out to the queen, Ms. Hill.”

Green described Hill as a longtime friend and said they share similar musical styles, making her an ideal “VERZUZ” competitor.

“But it would just be nothing but a love affair because we did our first tours together. We’ve been friends for years, and she’s a Gemini twin just like me. So that’s my twin sister, but she does rap and sing at the same time, you know? I think I would have to be paired up with somebody who has somewhat of the same dynamic.”

Before naming his preferred opponent, Green discussed who could face the Dungeon Family in a “VERZUZ” battle if the collective, which includes Organized Noize, OutKast, Goodie Mob, Future and other artists, were to participate. According to the Atlanta native, any group facing the Dungeon Family would have to rival its influence and catalog.

“Wu-Tang came up because they’re a large collective,” Green said. “But just straight ahead rap? I think they’re better. And not even to compare, I’m just a fan of theirs, right? But Dungeon Family is just unique in a way where we did it all. I do think that we might be the most critical and commercially acclaimed large collective that hip-hop has given birth to. Ain’t nobody, ain’t nothing like the Dungeon Family.”

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Green will join previously mentioned hip-hop artists Killer Mike, Ludacris, Earthgang, Belly Gang Kushington, Nappy Roots, Afrobeats superstar Davido and R&B singer Summer Walker at the upcoming FIFA Fan Festival at Atlanta’s Centennial Olympic Park from June 11 to July 19.

Watch the full episode below: