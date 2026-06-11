The family behind ‘Gracie’s Corner’ is taking its hit preschool series to Disney+

The viral preschool hit “Gracie’s Corner” is making the leap from YouTube to Disney+, marking a major expansion for one of the most successful independent children’s educational channels online.

According to the Associated Press, Disney announced a global streaming and development deal for the series, which was created by Javoris Hollingsworth and Arlene Gordon-Hollingsworth during the COVID-19 pandemic. The show was inspired by their search for educational content featuring Black characters that reflected their own family experiences.

Since launching on YouTube, “Gracie’s Corner” has grown into a major digital brand, amassing more than 6.3 million subscribers and nearly 10 billion views through its mix of music, learning, and animated storytelling.

AP reports that “Gracie’s Corner” will debut on Disney+ on Monday (June 15) in the United States and select international markets. At launch, the platform will feature 68 shorts and seven themed compilations, with additional content planned to roll out globally through 2026. The broader deal includes streaming rights to more than 120 shorts and 18 compilations, along with plans to develop new original content with the creators.

The series, inspired by the couple’s daughter Graceyn Hollingsworth, blends nursery rhyme formats with hip-hop, R&B, and educational themes covering literacy, math, science, and social-emotional learning. It features animated versions of Gracie and her family, designed to make learning both engaging and culturally representative for preschool audiences.

Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davis said the series connects with families by combining music-driven storytelling with educational value, fitting naturally into Disney Jr.’s preschool lineup.

Despite the expansion to Disney+, the creators will continue to maintain the show’s presence on YouTube, keeping it accessible to its original audience. The partnership also includes a development agreement for future original programming.

From modest beginnings with small view counts to billions of global streams, “Gracie’s Corner” now joins one of the largest children’s entertainment ecosystems in the world while maintaining its independent roots and educational mission.