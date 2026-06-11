Guess there was enough sage for Madison Square Garden after all

There’s an expression that goes, “There’s not enough sage in the world,” which is usually reserved for really dramatic situations or circumstances where the despair hanging over a place feels so great that not even the most powerful spirit workers among us can save it. A real “it’s in God’s hands now” type of vibe. Luckily, that wasn’t the case with Madison Square Garden or the Knicks.

On Wednesday, June 10—a full 24 hours after what many astrologers deemed was the luckiest day of the year no less—the Knicks made a comeback that fans genuinely can’t believe. After they went down 29, they came back to win 107-106, achieving the largest comeback in NBA Finals history.

While the team clearly focused up for Game 4, there are quite a few fans who feel their collective positive spiritual energy carried this win home. Perhaps the work of sports magic even. From sage ceremonies to prayer circles to lucky purses carried by WAGs to game-day rituals and beyond, the Knicks really may have had all the right juju on their side.

The concern and paranoia that something might be amiss first arose after President Donald Trump attended Game 3 on Monday and the Knicks lost to the Spurs, ending a 13-game winning streak. Yeah, no, we’re not ignoring the significance of it being unlucky number 13.

Many fans, including high-profile ones like Cardi B and Michael Che, diagnosed the space with bad energy or even, possibly, gasp, a curse following the presidential appearance.

“Ya just haaaaaad to invite trumpty dumpty..” Che wrote on his Instagram story.

In a video, Cardi B called for people to lift the team up in healing prayer.

The following day, as several different faiths reportedly bowed their heads or led prayer walks, several fans came out to sage Madison Square Garden.

“All Knicks fans meet me in front of MSG at 1:30 PM and bring your sage. We gotta clean this bih out before Wednesday,” the X user @Kazeem wrote in a post.

Sage and incense are often used in metaphysical and spiritual practices to clear the energy around a space, object, or person.

Spike Lee attends Game Four of the 2026 NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on June 10, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

By game day, it seemed like everyone was doing their part. The Salesian Nuns of the East Coast donned Knicks jerseys and told the New York Post they were praying for the players’ health and success. Inside the arena, an enormous, rowdy sea of blue and orange and bleeding hearts all hoping for a win, packed Madison Square Garden. Celebrity Row was stacked with legendary Knicks fans like Spike Lee, who has his own personal rituals around the team, including wearing custom head-to-toe Knicks swag, alongside Fat Joe, Keke Palmer, Jadakiss, Che, Odell Beckham Jr., Questlove, Whoopi Goldberg, members of the Wu-Tang Clan, Chris Rock, Ben Stiller, Adam Sandler, and many more.

Even Rihanna was in the city.

Meanwhile, Jordyn Woods, who is engaged to Knicks player Karl-Anthony Towns, brought out her lucky orange bag, which she claims they win every time she has it; thank God she grabbed it.

The astrology between June 8 and June 10 specifically was some of the best we’re going to see all year. Talk about covering all of one’s bases. Between the sage, the prayers, the rituals, the lucky stars, the lucky accessories, and the backing of an entire city willing its team to victory, Knicks fans left very little to chance. Whether it was luck, whether it was truly the power of having your city behind you, or whether those sage masters really are practitioners, fans are convinced something happened on that court Wednesday night. Then again, there has long been talk of New York City being a magical place all unto its own.

Following the win, many were quick to celebrate not just the comeback itself but all of the energy they believe helped make it possible.

New York Knicks fans celebrate in Times Square as they win Game 4 of the NBA Finals between New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs, on June 10, 2026 in New York City. Madison Square Garden canceled its planned Game 4 watch party outside the arena after New York Knicks owner Jim Dolan criticized Mayor Zohran Mamdani and NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch over security requirements for the event. (Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images)

“Yesssss broke that curse all up with the Sage 💨, some Vicks Rub and Nun Marie’s prayer too!!🙏🏽🤣🎊🙌🏽😍Goooo Knicks!!🏀🧡💙🔥,” a user under the handle @tinque wrote on Threads.

“THE SAGE BURNING, THE CHURCH WALK, THE MOSQUE PRAYERS WORKED,” exclaimed a user on X.

“That sage really worked its magic cuz the knicks won game 4,” wrote another user on X.

“NY Knicks fans using sage to cleanse MSG is amazing! 😆 Y’all did it! One to go 🤌🏾,” a user on Threads wrote.

Now, the Knicks head into Game 5 in San Antonio with a chance to win their first championship in 53 years with a fan base that has no intention in letting the magic run out. Expect the prayers to continue, the lucky charms to stay in rotation, and perhaps a few more bundles of sage to appear around Madison Square Garden.

And if they carry this all the way home, is that sage practitioner accepting new clients? Asking for a friend!