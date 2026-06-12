Big Tigger reportedly under investigation related to alleged domestic assault involving wife, denies allegations

Veteran radio host and former BET personality Big Tigger is denying allegations surrounding a reported domestic dispute investigation involving his wife, Alicia Brown.

According to Complex, citing reporting from TMZ, police records identify Big Tigger, whose legal name is Darian Morgan, as a suspect in an investigation linked to an alleged domestic assault stemming from an incident in May. The records reportedly indicate that Brown sought medical treatment for injuries before authorities became involved and was later transported to a hospital. Her injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

Neither TMZ nor the reported police documents disclosed the cause of the injuries, and as of June 11, no arrest or criminal charges had been announced.

The allegations gained wider public attention after Brown shared an image on social media showing bruising on her face with the caption, “Someone ask my husband why my face happened.” The post was highlighted by media personality Loren LoRosa on Instagram.

As first reported by Loren LoRosa, Big Tigger has now issued a public statement addressing the controversy.

“Over the past several days, there has been significant public discussion and speculation regarding my personal life,” the longtime broadcaster said.

“I want to say categorically that these allegations and accusations that have been circulating are false.”

Morgan also addressed rumors involving media personality Francesca Amiker, saying the two “have never been anything more than friends and respected colleagues,” and apologized to her for being drawn into the situation.

He concluded by asking for “grace, privacy, and restraint” as his family navigates what he described as a difficult period.

Big Tigger has spent more than three decades in entertainment and currently hosts “The Big Tigger Morning Show” on Atlanta’s V-103. He is perhaps best known nationally for hosting BET’s long running hip-hop video show, “Rap City.”