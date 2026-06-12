V-103 morning show host Francesca Amiker breaks silence on affair allegations made by Big Tigger’s wife

Atlanta V-103 hosts Francesca Amiker and Big Tigger returned to the airwaves on Friday, days after shocking allegations made by Tigger’s wife, Alicia Brown.

After being off air since Monday, Tigger and Amiker both denied the allegations against them, where Brown suggested the two were having an affair and that said affair was leading to her and Tigger’s divorce.

“Over the past several days, there has been significant public discussion and speculation regarding my personal life,” Tigger, 53, said in a statement uploaded to Instagram. “I understand this can happen when you are a public figure, and I appreciate the support and concern that so many people have shown. … It’s important to clarify that Francesca and I have never been anything more than friends and respected colleagues.”

Tigger would then apologize to Amiker for the “impact” of the events of the last week.

Amiker joined the “Big Tigger Morning Show” in May, following a . The show has seen various co-hosts since Tigger took over the slot in 2020. Tyler Chronicles and Christina “Ms. Basketball” Granville served as co-hosts in 2021, followed by actress/comedian Ms. Pat and “Real Housewives of Atlanta’ cast member Shamea Morton from 2022 to 2024, In 2024, Jazzy McBee took over the position before Amiker joined V-103’s parent company Audacy in April and was added to the show.

In her own statement, Amiker added, “This week has been the most challenging moment of my personal and my professional life. Throughout my 16-year career, I’ve worked tirelessly to build a reputation that is rooted in professionalism, integrity and respect. … Those values remain unchanged for me.”

Both Tigger and Amiker have been in the headlines after Brown posted a graphic video on social media on Sunday (June 7), revealing she received multiple stitches and cuts on her face. In her since-deleted post, which was reuploaded by various online media companies such as The Shade Room, The Neighborhood Talk and more, Brown wrote over the video, “Someone ask my husband why my face happened.”

Brown also accused her husband and his co-host, Francesca Amiker, of having an affair. In a comment underneath a post from The Shade Room, Brown suggested she and Tigger, with whom she shares a one-year-old son, were getting a divorce.

“Yes we are getting a divorce over his relationship with Francesca,” she wrote.

The video has led to an exploration into Brown’s past, including a 2013 arrest for reckless endangerment after she left her child in a car while she gambled at a Maryland Live! Casino. Brown was sentenced to five days in jail in relation to the case.

It has also led to a police investigation into a domestic dispute between Tigger and Brown, according to TMZ, where police named him as a suspect.