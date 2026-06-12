Monica McNutt apologizes to Taylor Swift after questioning her Knicks fandom

Monica McNutt issued an apology to Taylor Swift after the ESPN broadcaster was caught on a hot mic questioning the pop superstar’s loyalty to the New York Knicks while attending Game 4 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden.

During the broadcast, McNutt was heard reacting to Swift’s appearance courtside, saying, “She’s not a Knicks fan, get out of here, girl.” The comment quickly circulated online, prompting Swift fans to point to evidence of the singer’s longstanding support for the franchise.

Speaking in a video shared by TMZ, McNutt admitted she was mistaken and offered a direct apology.

🎤 EXCLUSIVE: Knicks radio host Monica McNutt apologizes to Taylor Swift for NBA finals comment. pic.twitter.com/JLyor4PvIA — TMZ (@TMZ) June 11, 2026

“Swifties, I appreciate your passion,” McNutt said. “I said what I said and here’s the deal, if I’m wrong, and I am wrong apparently because we’ve got an OG Amar’e Stoudemire jersey, I misspoke.”

The broadcaster explained that her assumption was based on not having seen Swift regularly at Knicks games in recent seasons. As the lead radio analyst for the team, McNutt noted that she frequently sees celebrity supporters such as Spike Lee, Ben Stiller and Timothée Chalamet courtside, but had not personally witnessed Swift attending games recently.

“I had not seen her here, this year or last year,” McNutt said. “And we just saw her with her fiancé. Obviously, Travis supports the Cavs, but she didn’t have on any Knicks paraphernalia, so I did not know her Knicks loyalty.”

The moment gained further attention after fans resurfaced photos of Swift wearing an Amar’e Stoudemire Knicks jersey and attending games alongside former Knicks stars years before her relationship with NFL player Travis Kelce.

McNutt ultimately sought to end the debate on a positive note, extending support to both Swift and her fans. “Shout out to T-Swift,” she said. “We can be united in orange and blue. I apologize.”

Swift attended Game 4 alongside sisters Este and Alana Haim and was seen socializing with fellow celebrity guests, including Mariska Hargitay and Kylie Jenner, during the Knicks’ victory.

With the apology and explanation now on record, the broadcaster has acknowledged the misunderstanding and embraced Swift’s place among the Knicks’ celebrity supporters.