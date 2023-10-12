Beyoncé attends Taylor Swift ‘Eras Tour’ film premiere

The 32-time Grammy Award-winner attended the Los Angeles premiere of Swift's "The Eras Tour" concert film.

Loading the player...

Beyoncé helped Taylor Swift celebrate the premiere of the concert film for her “Eras Tour.” The film opening took place at The Grove in Los Angeles.

Swift and Beyoncé took a photo together on the red carpet for the “Eras Tour” film opening, according to Variety. Flavor Flav, Adam Sandler, Mariska Hargitay, and Molly Sims attended the event. Swift addressed the crowd, mixed with celebrities and fans, saying, “I appreciate you being here because this night is a core memory for me and you’re a part of it.”

The “Eras Tour” film, documenting a three-night stint this past August at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, is scheduled to premiere on Oct. 12 to 3,850 theaters in the U.S. Meanwhile, Beyoncé is prepping for the premiere of her own concert film, “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé.”

Beyoncé performs onstage during the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” on July 29, 2023, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)

The 32-time Grammy Award-winner announced last week that a concert film documenting her “Renaissance World Tour” will premiere in theaters on Dec. 1. The film will include performance footage as well as footage of concertgoers as they dress in appropriate attire to match the aesthetic of the “Renaissance” album.

“When I am performing, I am nothing but free,” Beyoncé said in a voiceover during the film’s trailer. “My goal for this tour was to create a place where everyone is free, and no one is judged.”

The “Break My Soul” singer is directing the film, which follows her last directorial offering, “Homecoming,” a Netflix concert film that chronicled her 2018 Coachella performance. “Homecoming” earned six Emmy Award nominations, including outstanding directing for a variety special.

Tickets for “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” are available at beyoncefilm.com. Like “The Eras Tour” film, “Renaissance” will be available at AMC Theaters, as well as via Regal, Fandango, and Cinemark.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!