Long Island man alleges police brutality after traffic stop caught on camera

What began as a routine traffic stop on Long Island has turned into a legal battle that raises questions about police use of force and the treatment of Black people during encounters with law enforcement–again.

Craig Manning says he was seriously injured during an April 2 traffic stop in Suffolk County and is now preparing to sue the Suffolk County Police Department, several officers, and the county itself. According to News 12 Long Island, the incident involving the Medford, New York native was captured on both dashboard and police body camera footage.

The video reportedly shows Manning driving in a straight lane before moving into a turning lane. Shortly afterward, an unmarked police vehicle pulled him over on North Ocean Avenue.

What happened next is at the heart of Manning’s claims.

According to reports, Manning spoke with officers but refused to hand over his license and registration. He repeatedly asked to speak with a supervisor and did not comply with commands to exit the vehicle, although he eventually unlocked the door.

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The situation escalated quickly. The video shows officers forcibly removing Manning from the car. As additional officers arrived, the footage appears to show Manning being punched several times in the head before being taken to the ground.

Manning’s attorney, Frederick Brewington, argues that the arrest should never have happened.

“He should never have been charged with any criminal charges,” Brewington says. “The arrest was wrong from the beginning.”

A mug shot taken after the arrest shows Manning with a visible gash on his forehead, according to reports. He alleges that officers used excessive force and violated his civil rights during the encounter.

Stories like Manning’s resonate far beyond a single traffic stop. Encounters with police that begin over minor traffic issues can sometimes escalate unexpectedly, fueling longstanding concerns about racial disparities in policing and use-of-force incidents.

News 12 also spoke with criminal justice professor David Sarni, who noted that drivers are legally required to provide their license and registration during a traffic stop. He added that officers are not obligated to wait for a supervisor before taking action.

“This was a car stop. You don’t like what they stopped you for? It’s not the time to litigate it,” Sarni told the outlet.

Sarni said the question of whether the officers’ actions were justified ultimately depends on the full circumstances surrounding the encounter.

Suffolk police declined to comment to reporters about the incident or the officers involved, citing pending litigation. The outlet also contacted the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, but did not receive a response.

As Manning moves forward with his planned lawsuit, the case is likely to draw continued attention to questions surrounding police accountability, use of force, and the rights of drivers during traffic stops.