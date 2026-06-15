Months after Verzuz clash, Cash Money and No Limit are going on a fall tour together

Cash Money Records and No Limit Records are taking the energy from last November’s Verzuz clash in Las Vegas on the road.

The legendary hip-hop labels will embark on a 17-date tour across the country, including stops in Houston, New Orleans, Atlanta and more. According to Variety, the full tour lineup will include Boosie Badazz in a supporting role with Birdman, Juvenile, Mannie Fresh and B.G. repping for Cash Money, while Master P, Silkk The Shocker, Mia X, Choppa, Mac, Mercedes, Fiend and Mr. Serv-On representing No Limit.

Last November, members of the two labels converged on Las Vegas for a Verzuz celebration, the first for the company under the Complex brand. While fans believed the event should have been held in New Orleans or a neighboring city that understood the legacy of No Limit and Cash Money and what both labels have meant to hip-hop since the 1990s, the tour is a welcome celebration for ’90s hip-hop heads and more.

The dates for the Cash Money Records & No Limit Records tour have been announced: pic.twitter.com/CbmAuNIQaT — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 15, 2026

The arena tour kicks off September 11 at Houston’s Toyota Center before wrapping November 15 at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. In between, the tour will call home to Chicago’s Wintrust Arena, Capital One Arena in Washington D.C., State Farm Arena in Atlanta and a proper celebration at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on September 12.

“The fans have been waiting for a tour like this for a long time,” Master P said in a statement. “We came from New Orleans and built something the world had never seen before — movements that changed music, hip hop culture, and the business forever.”

Also Read:Tamar Braxton explains why she was at Verzuz supporting Birdman instead of her sister Toni

Presale tickets for the tour will be available beginning Wednesday, June 17, at 10 a.m. CST. General tickets go on sale on Friday, June 19, at 10 a.m. CST.