For ViewerCon, Joy Reid, Chris Witherspoon, and the ‘Raising Kanan’ cast are headed to Newark this summer

The inaugural ViewerCon will feature Joy Reid, Taye Diggs, Bevy Smith, Patina Miller and more, culminating with an exclusive advance screening of STARZ’s highly anticipated drama “Fightland” at NJPAC on July 18.

A new entertainment event is making its debut in Newark this summer, and its organizers are betting that today’s audiences want more than just red carpets and social media clips.

On July 18, ViewerCon will transform the New Jersey Performing Arts Center into a gathering place for television fans, filmmakers, journalists, creators, and industry insiders looking to connect around the stories and talent shaping popular culture. The inaugural event, founded by NBC News Entertainment Contributor and PopViewers CEO Chris Witherspoon, arrives with the backing of STARZ and a lineup that includes Joy Reid, Taye Diggs, Bevy Smith, Patina Miller, Mekai Curtis, Leslie Grossman, London Brown, Sascha Penn, and more.

Tickets for ViewerCon are available now at ViewerCon.co, where attendees can find event information, programming updates, and ticket options ahead of the July 18 event.

Built for Fans, Powered by Viewers

Part convention, part media summit, and part cultural festival, ViewerCon was created to bring audiences closer to the people behind the entertainment they love.

The event’s programming focuses on the intersection of television, film, media, and culture, offering attendees a chance to hear directly from actors, creators, executives, journalists, and entrepreneurs about how today’s biggest projects come to life.

Unlike traditional industry conferences that cater primarily to insiders, ViewerCon places fans at the center of the experience. Organizers expect thousands of attendees, including entertainment enthusiasts, aspiring creators, media professionals, influencers, and dozens of journalists from outlets across the country.

“ViewerCon is designed to put audiences at the center of the conversation,” says Witherspoon. “I wanted to create a space where fans, talent, creatives, and industry leaders can come together for meaningful conversations about culture, creativity, and where the industry is headed.”

Joy Reid, Taye Diggs and Bevy Smith Headline Daytime Programming

The day kicks off at 10 a.m. with an opening conversation between Witherspoon and journalist, political commentator, and television host Joy Reid. The discussion will explore the evolving relationship between media, entertainment, and culture during a moment of significant change across the industry.

Former MSNBC anchor Joy Reid arrives to commemorate the 60th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday” on March 09, 2025 in Selma, Alabama. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Throughout the afternoon, programming expands into a dual-stage format featuring conversations happening simultaneously across NJPAC.

Actor and entrepreneur Taye Diggs will take the main stage alongside his MicroHouse Films partners, Emmy Award-winning producer Shelby Stone and Troy Brookins. Together, they’ll discuss their new venture and the growing opportunities emerging in short-form and vertical storytelling.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 22: Taye Diggs attends the American Ballet Theatre 2025 Fall Gala at David Geffen Hall on October 22, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Media personality and bestselling author Bevy Smith will also appear for a conversation about her latest projects, including her podcast “In Bed with Bevy” and SiriusXM’s “Bevelations.” Known for her sharp wit and unapologetic authenticity, Smith’s appearance is expected to be one of the day’s most entertaining sessions.

Fresh off the historic success of “Michael,” actor KeiLyn Durrel Jones will take the ViewerCon stage to discuss his role as Bill Bray in the blockbuster Michael Jackson biopic. The film became the highest-grossing musical biopic of all time earlier this year, surpassing “Bohemian Rhapsody” with more than $934 million at the global box office. Jones will offer fans a behind-the-scenes look at working alongside Jaafar Jackson and bringing one of music’s most iconic stories to life.

Additional speakers and special guests are expected to be announced before the event.

Raising Kanan Takes Over the Main Stage

As the day progresses, attention shifts to NJPAC’s Victoria Theater for the event’s marquee programming block.

At 4 p.m., the cast and creative team behind “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” will reunite for a special conversation celebrating one of STARZ’s most successful series.

The panel will feature Tony and Grammy Award-winning actress Patina Miller, who has captivated audiences as Raquel “Raq” Thomas, alongside series stars Mekai Curtis, London Brown, and Leslie Grossman, as well as creator and showrunner Sascha Penn.

(Starz)

The discussion will offer fans an inside look at the show’s continued evolution, its place within the larger Power universe, and the creative decisions that have helped make it one of television’s most talked-about dramas.

An Early Look at 50 Cent’s Next STARZ Drama

ViewerCon’s closing event may also be its most anticipated.

Attendees will receive an advance screening of “Fightland,” the upcoming STARZ series executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. The drama has already generated significant buzz ahead of its release, making the screening one of the first opportunities for fans to experience the series before it reaches a wider audience.

Fightland poster (Staz)

For STARZ, the partnership reflects the network’s continued commitment to connecting directly with audiences through live experiences. For ViewerCon, it provides the kind of exclusive programming that instantly elevates a first-year event.

Newark’s Entertainment Moment

ViewerCon arrives at a time when Newark is increasingly establishing itself as a major player in the entertainment industry.

With developments like Lionsgate Newark Studios and continued investment in film, television, and digital production infrastructure, the city has become one of the most exciting emerging media hubs on the East Coast.

The event’s partnerships with organizations including the Newark Office of Film & Television, Newark Film Works, and Newark Alliance further underscore its commitment to creating opportunities for local creators while spotlighting Newark’s growing influence within the entertainment business.

For one day this July, the worlds of fandom, media, television, film, and culture will collide under one roof—and ViewerCon hopes it’s just the beginning.

ViewerCon takes place Saturday, July 18, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) in Newark, New Jersey.

Tickets are available now at ViewerCon.co.

For updates on additional guests, programming announcements, and special experiences, follow ViewerCon on Instagram and TikTok at @viewercon_.