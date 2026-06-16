Jalen Brunson reveals why he took a $113 million pay cut to help the Knicks build a championship contender

New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson is opening up about the contract decision that stunned many around the NBA, explaining why he chose long-term security and team success over potentially earning significantly more money.

During a recent appearance on ABC’s “The View,” Brunson was asked about reports that he accepted substantially less than he could have earned on a future contract in order to help the Knicks maintain roster flexibility. The All-Star guard said the decision was about more than money.

Speaking on “The View,” Brunson explained that he wanted to avoid spending an entire season worrying about future contract negotiations and instead focus solely on basketball.

“You never know what can happen in a year,” Brunson said. “When it was presented to me, obviously the deal, being able to play with a free mind, not thinking about if I play well, if I do this, if I do that.”

Brunson added that he viewed the offer as an opportunity to remove uncertainty from his future and continue helping New York compete at a high level.

“I kind of thought, ‘Hey, this is on the table right now. Let me just get this out of the way so I can play free,'” he said.

The contract decision drew widespread attention when Brunson signed a four-year extension with the Knicks in 2024. Multiple reports at the time indicated that waiting another year could have made him eligible for a deal worth approximately $113 million more than the extension he ultimately accepted.

Beyond financial security, Brunson acknowledged that helping the Knicks build and maintain a contender factored into his thinking.

“And then obviously being able to be on a contending team,” he said.

The point guard also suggested he believed the sacrifice would eventually benefit him in other ways, even if it did not immediately show up in his bank account.

“I knew that if I did this, at some point it was going to come back for me,” Brunson said. “Something good was going to come back from it.”

The interview also touched on comparisons between Brunson and Hall of Fame point guard Isaiah Thomas. Ana Navarro relayed a message from Thomas, who praised Brunson and pointed to similarities in their careers, including overcoming concerns about their size and serving as leaders on championship teams.

When asked whether the Knicks could win back-to-back championships, Brunson laughed and declined to make any predictions, saying fans would have to “wait and see.”

For now, Brunson appears comfortable with his decision, prioritizing peace of mind and the Knicks’ championship aspirations over maximizing every dollar available to him.