Family at center of IVF mix-up reaches agreement with child’s biological parents

Tiffany Score and Steven Mills, the couple at the center of an IVF embryo mixup in Orlando, Fla., reached a custody agreement with the biological parents of their infant daughter, Shea, according to recent court filings. The development comes months after the couple sued the Fertility Center of Orlando and its lead reproductive endocrinologist upon learning that the child Score gave birth to was not genetically related to either parent.

According to NBC News, the discovery followed genetic testing that the couple pursued after noticing that their daughter’s appearance was different from their own. Their attorney stated that the results revealed that Shea was genetically “100 percent South Asian,” prompting an investigation that ultimately identified the child’s biological parents, who have remained anonymous in court documents.

Under the newly filed agreement, Score and Mills will remain Shea’s permanent custodial parents. While the specific terms were not disclosed, attorneys for the biological parents said they intend to remain involved in the child’s life. “My clients have come to a mutual agreement with Patient 004 on custody,” Mara Hatfield, Score and Mills’ attorney, stated.

The IVF embryo mix-up has drawn attention because of its rarity. Legal experts note that embryo transfer errors are uncommon, with only a small number of similar cases documented in the United States. Throughout the dispute, Score and Mills maintained that they wished to continue raising Shea, citing the strong emotional bond formed during pregnancy and after her birth.

A judge overseeing the case welcomed the agreement, noting that resolving custody issues while the child is still very young is in her best interests.

The case has also renewed scrutiny of the fertility industry and the safeguards surrounding assisted reproductive technology in the United States. The Fertility Center of Orlando, which was named in the lawsuit, has since announced its closure, while the couple’s remaining frozen embryo has been transferred to another facility for further testing.

In a statement released through their attorney, Score and Mills said they are committed to respecting the privacy of Shea’s biological parents and intend to continue building a relationship founded on friendship and trust as they move forward together following the IVF embryo mix-up.