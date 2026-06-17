Floyd Mayweather faces felony charges over alleged $200K bad check for luxury watch

Floyd Mayweather is facing two felony charges in Las Vegas stemming from allegations that he wrote a $200,000 check with insufficient funds to purchase a luxury watch from a resale store in 2024.

According to reports by CNN, the charges include one count of theft and one count of drawing and passing a check without sufficient funds with intent to defraud. Prosecutors allege that the former world champion wrote a check to luxury resale retailer Gold and Beyond in Las Vegas in December 2024.

The charges were filed in April, and Mayweather was scheduled for an initial court appearance in Las Vegas on Monday (June 15). While the 49-year-old boxer did not appear in person, an attorney represented him during the proceeding. The case is expected to return to court in September.

Authorities claim the check was issued through a Wells Fargo account and formed the basis of the criminal complaint now facing the retired fighter. Neither Mayweather’s attorney nor his representatives immediately commented on the allegations.

The charges add to a growing list of legal and financial disputes involving the boxing star. Earlier this year, he faced a lawsuit over alleged unpaid rent at a Manhattan apartment. Additionally, Mayweather has been involved in disputes with multiple jewelers. Separately, Mayweather filed a lawsuit against a former business manager, alleging a long-running fraud scheme.

Despite the legal challenges, Mayweather recently announced plans to return to competitive boxing. The former five-division world champion is currently expected to participate in the “Battle of the Legends” event in Athens, Greece, later this month.