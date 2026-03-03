As Floyd Mayweather preps his return to professional boxing, old foe Logan Paul claims ‘Money’ owes him millions

Floyd Mayweather shouldn’t have to step back into the ring to fight other legitimate boxers.

He’s a newly minted 49-year-old, still has a pristine 50-0 pro record, and has nothing to prove. However, the easiest way for a boxer, retired or not, to make some money is simple: Get back in the ring. And given how Mayweather’s persona is tied to what is (or isn’t) in his bank account, that’s why he’s already signed up for two exhibition fights this year and a rematch with longtime rival Manny Pacquiao.

However, Mayweather might still owe one of his former business partners millions. That partner? Logan Paul.

In a recently released episode of the “The Iced Coffee Hour” podcast, the former YouTube star turned WWE superstar looked back on his 2021 exhibition fight with Mayweather in Miami, and why, even though it did big numbers for Showtime, Paul walked away being owed a payout to the tune of $1.5 million.

“I didn’t make as much money as you’d think fighting Floyd,” Paul said. “He still owes me a million and a half, maybe more.”

Paul’s dispute centers around promotion for the fight.

“He pre-sold the fight using my likeness to some company — I think in Dubai — for $10 million cash. We ended up doing the fight in the [United States] with a different company. That’s the company that put on the fight, but he sold our fight with my name and likeness to someone else in Dubai for $10 million cash… Our deal was 15 percent and he smoked me… That company that paid him that money is suing him.”

Paul concluded, “He has a bunch of legal trouble at the moment. I don’t think I’m ever getting the money.”

Aside from a lawsuit against Showtime, Mayweather has found himself in several non-boxing headlines, all related to him allegedly owing jewelers in Miami about $1.4 million and owing rent on a plush New York apartment to the tune of about $400,000.

He is slated to fight three times in 2026, once against Mike Tyson in the Democratic Republic of Congo, against former kickboxing champion Mike Zambidis and against Pacquiao. While it’s unclear if Mayweather will address Paul’s accusation, the aging boxer is preparing to get back to the money one way or another.