Black family gathering in Georgia turns violent after alleged racist attack

A family gathering in Lee County, Georgia, turned violent after an armed man allegedly used racial slurs and opened fire on relatives attending a reunion, according to witnesses and law enforcement.

According to WALB and Gray News, deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of an active shooting on Autumn Leaf Drive in Leesburg, Ga. on the night of June 7. Authorities said the incident initially began with what they described as a verbal altercation.

Family members told WALB that around 9 p.m., a vehicle drove past the home and a passenger, later identified by authorities as Jeffrey Tyler Kinzer, allegedly yelled racial slurs, including the N-word, toward relatives gathered outside.

Witness Ramell Green said the family initially chose not to engage and contacted the sheriff’s office after the vehicle left. However, relatives said Kinzer and the driver returned minutes later.

As first reported by WALB, family members alleged that Kinzer came back wearing body armor and carrying an AR-15-style rifle. Witnesses said people immediately began running for cover as shots were fired.

Green, a Marine veteran, said he retrieved his own firearm and returned fire while attempting to protect family members. He told the station that approximately 20 children and elderly relatives were present during the incident.

Another witness, Loucindi Broussard, described the experience as traumatic, saying she and her 77-year-old sister hid beneath a vehicle while gunfire erupted.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Kinzer was injured after being shot by a family member. After receiving medical treatment, he was transported to the Lee County Jail.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, as cited by WALB and Gray News, Kinzer has been charged with aggravated assault. Authorities indicated that additional charges are expected as the investigation continues. Kinzer was later released on a $5,000 bond.

Kinzer has been placed on administrative leave from his job as a lead firefighter for Fire and Emergency Services under the Public Safety Division at the Marine Corps Logistics Base (MCLB) in Albany..

Family members believe the attack was racially motivated and are calling for more severe charges. Investigators have not publicly announced whether hate crime-related charges will be pursued.

No other injuries have been publicly reported.