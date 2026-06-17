Russell Wilson reflects on knowing Ciara was ‘the one,’ how faith and relationship non-negotiables led him to her

Russell Wilson is opening up about the moment he realized Ciara was the woman he wanted to spend his life with, revealing that their love story began with faith, prayer and a list of five relationship non-negotiables.

During a recent conversation between, he, Ciara and Keke Palmer for her “Baby, this is Keke Palmer” podcast, the Super Bowl winning NFL quarterback recalled that he had actually mentioned Ciara long before they officially met. According to Wilson, when someone once asked who he could see himself with, he immediately answered, “Ciara,” despite being told she might not be interested.

“She ain’t met me yet,” Wilson joked.

Wilson explained that years later, while having dinner with his pastor after church, he decided to write down five qualities he wanted in a future wife. Those qualities included faith in God, faithfulness, independence, a nurturing spirit similar to that of his mother, and a presence that could “tilt the room” when she entered.

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback said he and his pastor prayed over the list, noting that the number five represented grace to him. Remarkably, Wilson said he met Ciara just three days later.

Reflecting on their first meeting, Wilson described an immediate connection and said he knew there was something special between them. He also shared that even before they became a couple, he told the Grammy-winning singer that he would always support her and her son, Future Zahir, no matter what happened romantically.

Wilson said life’s experiences and relationships ultimately help shape what God has planned, adding that he knew from the moment they met that Ciara was “the one.”

The couple began dating in 2015 and married the following year. Since then, they have become one of entertainment and sports’ most admired power couples, building a family together while frequently speaking about the importance of faith and partnership.

The remarks came from a recent interview clip that has gone viral on Instagram, where fans praised Wilson’s thoughtful approach to relationships and his unwavering belief that Ciara was destined to be part of his life.

According to the interview shared on Instagram, Wilson credited prayer and clear intentions for helping guide him toward his future wife.