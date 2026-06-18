WNBA star A’ja Wilson adds Wheaties box cover to her growing list of achievements

A’ja Wilson is the newest athlete to grace the cover of the iconic Wheaties orange box, joining a roster of legends dating back to Lou Gehrig in 1934. The announcement was made on Tuesday by General Mills, celebrating Wilson’s historic 2025 WNBA season and her impact beyond basketball.

Last week, theGrio reported on Wilson becoming the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 6,000 points, accomplishing the feat in just 278 games. In April, theGrio also reported on Wilson signing the largest contract in WNBA history, a three-year, $5 million deal to remain with the Las Vegas Aces. According to the General Mills press release, Wilson is the first player in WNBA history to win MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, Finals MVP, and the scoring title in the same season.

“Being on the cover of a Wheaties box is one of those things you grow up dreaming about,” Wilson said in a statement. “For me, this is about showing every little girl what’s possible when you dream big. I’m proud of the work, proud of the journey and proud to partner with a brand that celebrates champions who keep pushing the game forward.”

The Wheaties box feeaturing Wilson will be available at major retailers this summer. In a nod to the partnership, Wilson will wear a Player Exclusive colorway of her Nike A’Two signature shoe called “A’Wheaties” when the Aces play in Minnesota on August 8 — her birthday — home of General Mills.

Emilie Knox, Vice President and Business Unit Director for Wheaties, said Wilson “doesn’t just dominate the game; she creates space for more girls and women to see themselves in it.” Off the court, Wilson runs the A’ja Wilson Foundation, which supports youth with dyslexia and works to combat bullying. Her cover honors what Wheaties describes as her “full-court impact,” guided by her personal motto: “If you can see her, you can be her.”