International African American Museum in South Carolina furloughs entire staff amid funding pressures

The International African American Museum in Charleston, South Carolina has announced a temporary furlough of its entire staff, citing financial pressure it says is tied to a shifting political and funding climate.

The IAAM furlough will be implemented in staggered 20-day increments per employee between July 1 and December 31, affecting everyone from frontline workers to the museum’s executive leadership. TheGrio covered the museum’s landmark opening in June 2023, when it became the first major museum dedicated to telling the story of the African American journey from Gadsden’s Wharf, where an estimated 40 to 50 percent of all enslaved Africans first set foot in America. TheGrio also featured IAAM CEO Dr. Tonya Matthews ahead of the opening, when she described the museum as a “first voice” institution built to tell African American history through African American perspectives. According to the Post and Courier, the museum’s latest tax filings show it generated over $11.1 million in revenue in 2024 but still operated at a deficit of nearly $883,000.

“IAAM is facing financial pressure like many museums and nonprofits,” the museum said in a statement. “We are navigating a shift in the political and funding environment that has made financial operations uniquely more challenging for our institution. This action is being taken to reduce expenses and avoid layoffs while we refocus on sustainable revenue growth and fundraising efforts.”

The IAAM furlough is designed to keep the museum open and fully operational throughout the rest of the year, including its free “Juneteenth on the Yard” celebration. The phased approach allows the institution to stay staffed at any given time even as individual employees take their mandated unpaid days. “We know this affects our employees and their families in real ways,” the museum said. “Keeping this team together and supporting them through difficult times is why we chose this path rather than deeper cuts.”

Dr. Matthews said the decision was difficult but strategic. “This was a difficult and challenging, but strategic, financial decision that we’ve made to preserve the integrity of the mission. Going forward, we definitely see our way out of this, particularly because we understand we are not alone,” she said. The museum, which opened in 2023 after more than 20 years of planning and a $120 million investment, has welcomed over half a million visitors since its doors opened.