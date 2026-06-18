Black ‘Matlock’ writer sues CBS, alleges racism, sexual harassment and retaliation

Former “Matlock” writer John Lowe has filed a lawsuit against CBS Studios and several members of the show’s creative team, alleging racial discrimination, sexual harassment and retaliatory termination.

According to a report by USA TODAY, Lowe, who is Black, worked as an executive story editor on the reboot series from October 2023 until July 2025. In a lawsuit filed June 17 in California, he claims he endured repeated racist and sexually inappropriate behavior in the writers’ room before ultimately being fired after raising concerns.

The lawsuit names Matlock creator Jennie Snyder Urman, along with writers Nicki Renna and Jeffrey Lieber, as defendants. Lowe alleges the three fostered a hostile workplace and engaged in offensive conduct directed at him.

Among the allegations outlined in the complaint are claims that colleagues made inappropriate comments about his body and sexuality. Lowe also alleges that in 2024, Snyder Urman brought a black-colored dog into the writers’ room and suggested he care for it, which he says he interpreted as racially motivated humiliation.

The lawsuit further alleges that actor Eme Ikwuakor was subjected to disparaging comments. Lowe claims that in June 2025, when he asked whether the production planned to observe Juneteenth, Snyder Urman allegedly used a racial slur to refer to the holiday, referring to the holiday as “Coonteenth.”

According to USA TODAY, Lowe said he was informed of his termination on July 2, 2025, shortly after the alleged Juneteenth exchange. He claims the firing was retaliatory and says the experience caused emotional distress, loss of income and mental health-related expenses.

Lowe is seeking compensatory and punitive damages, as well as attorneys’ fees and costs.

CBS Studios disputed the allegations in a statement, saying it had conducted a thorough investigation and found no evidence supporting Lowe’s claims.

“We are committed to maintaining a safe and respectful environment for everyone and take all workplace complaints seriously,” CBS Studios said. “We look forward to vigorously defending this lawsuit.”