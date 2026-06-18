The top 9 books on June’s BLK Bestsellers list

The latest BLK Bestsellers List from the African American Literature Book Club spotlights the books leading sales across six categories, offering a snapshot of what readers are picking up this month.

Published monthly by the AALBC, the BLK Bestsellers List uses data-driven monthly rankings to track the books gaining the most traction among readers. The June rankings highlight standout titles across adult fiction and nonfiction, juvenile fiction and nonfiction, young adult literature, and poetry.

This month’s selections range from Viola Davis and James Patterson’s “Judge Stone” to Kennedy Ryan’s “Score,” alongside Neil deGrasse Tyson’s latest exploration of the unknown and works from Sharon M. Draper, Margot Lee Shetterly, Jason Reynolds, Eddie S. Glaude Jr., Sharifa Stevens and Kimberly D. Moore, spanning a wide mix of genres, audiences and storytelling styles.

Here’s a look at the 9 books that topped their categories among TheGrio audience on the June BLK Bestsellers List.

“Judge Stone”

by Viola Davis and James Patterson

Adult Fiction

“Judge Stone, the #1 New York Times bestseller, follows Judge Mary Stone in Union Springs, Alabama, a town of 3,314, as she is assigned a controversial case that divides her small community. A respected judge who also works her family farm, Stone must weigh a legally straightforward trial with a deeply moral choice that comes down to life or death, testing her sense of justice in the place she calls home.



“Score”

by Kennedy Ryan

Adult Fiction

“Score” is a second-chance romance about screenwriter Verity and musician Wright “Monk” Bellamy, former college lovers reunited more than a decade later on a Harlem Renaissance biopic. As they collaborate, Verity writes the script, and Monk composes the score; their creative partnership reopens old wounds, forcing them to confront whether they can move past their history for the sake of the film and each other.

“Take Me to Your Leader: Perspectives on Your First Alien Encounter”

By Neil deGrasse Tyson

Adult Nonfiction

“Take Me to Your Leader: Perspectives on Your First Alien Encounter” explores what first contact with extraterrestrial life could look like, blending history, pop culture and science to examine humanity’s long fascination with aliens. Drawing on real scientific ideas, Tyson imagines how alien visitors might travel, behave and perceive life here, while also offering a playful, practical guide to what such an encounter could mean for the world.

“The Bible in 52 Weeks: A Yearlong Bible Study for Women”

By Kimberly D. Moore

Adult Nonfiction

“The Bible in 52 Weeks for Women” is a yearlong Bible study that guides women through daily readings and weekly reflections designed to strengthen faith. Centered on themes such as perseverance and personal growth, it includes journaling prompts, discussion questions and prayers for individual or group study, and works with any Bible translation.

“Out of My Mind”

by Sharon M. Draper

Juvenile Fiction

“Out of My Mind” follows Melody, a young girl with cerebral palsy who cannot walk or talk but has a photographic memory, allowing her to remember everything she experiences. Often underestimated by classmates and adults who assume she cannot communicate, Melody is far more aware than they realize. Determined not to be defined by her disability, she looks for a way to prove her voice matters.

“Hidden Figures Young Readers’ Edition”

by Margot Lee Shetterly

Juvenile Nonfiction

“Hidden Figures Young Readers Edition” tells the true story of four African American women mathematicians at NASA, Dorothy Vaughan, Mary Jackson, Katherine Johnson, and Christine Darden, whose calculations helped drive key moments in the space program. Working as “human computers” during the Space Race, they broke barriers in science and helped shape NASA’s future.

“Long Way Down”

by Jason Reynolds

Young Adult



“Long Way Down,” a New York Times bestseller, follows 15-year-old Will in the aftermath of his brother’s murder as he steps into an elevator with a gun and a plan for revenge. Over sixty tense seconds and stops on each floor, he is confronted by figures from his past who force him to question the cycle of violence he is about to continue.

“When We Talk to God: Prayers and Poems for Black Women”

by Sharifa Stevens

Poetry

“When We Talk to God” is a collection of prayers, poems, and reflections for Black women of faith, exploring moments of gratitude, loss, and waiting, as well as everyday experiences. Blending personal reflection, biblical examples, and imagery, it offers honest language for prayer in all seasons of life and encourages readers to bring their full selves to God.

“America, U.S.A.: How Race Shadows the Nation’s Anniversaries”

by Eddie S. Glaude Jr.

Adult Nonfiction

“America, U.S.A.” examines the United States’ history and its ongoing struggle to confront its true nature, especially during national anniversaries that often revive mythology that alters the truth. Drawing on voices from W.E.B. Du Bois to Martin Luther King Jr., the book explores competing narratives over 250 years and challenges ideas of innocence, freedom, and who defines the American story, according to Amazon.