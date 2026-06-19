Bad Bunny Becomes First Latin Artist to Reach $1 Billion in Touring Revenue

Bad Bunny has made history after becoming the first Latin artist to surpass $1 billion in career touring revenue, according to Billboard’s Boxscore, further cementing his status as one of the world’s biggest live performers.

According to Complex the revenue milestone comes midway through his ‘DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS World Tour’, which has already grossed $360 million. Billboard reports that the tour is now the highest-grossing and best-selling tour in Boxscore history without a single performance in the United States.

The Puerto Rican superstar, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, reached the $1 billion mark through several blockbuster tours over the past decade. His 2022 ‘World’s Hottest Tour’ generated $314.1 million, while additional earnings came from the ‘Most Wanted Tour,’ ‘El Último Tour del Mundo Tour’, and concerts held between 2017 and 2019.

The achievement places Bad Bunny among just 25 artists worldwide to have earned at least $1 billion in touring revenue, making him the first artist performing primarily in Spanish to reach the milestone.

The latest record adds to an already remarkable run for the global music star. Beyond his live success, Bad Bunny also ranks among Apple Music’s top five most-streamed artists of all time and remains the platform’s most-streamed Latin artist, according to Chart Data and Apple Music.

With the European leg of the ‘DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS World Tour’ still underway, Bad Bunny touring revenue is expected to continue climbing, extending a record-breaking chapter in the artist’s career.