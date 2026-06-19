Kerry Washington says she’s not sure her kids are ready to watch ‘The Whoopi Monologues’

Kerry Washington may be starring in “The Whoopi Monologues,” but that doesn’t mean she’s ready for her children to see it.

During a recent appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” the actress opened up about whether her kids will attend the production, admitting that she’s still on the fence because of the language used throughout the show.

Washington told Meyers that her children are close to the age she was when she first saw the original performance that inspired the production. Even so, she joked that she isn’t sure she wants them repeating some of the show’s more colorful vocabulary at home.

During her exchange with Meyers, Washington said she has been trying to figure out whether her children are old enough to see the show, noting that she doesn’t necessarily want them “walking around saying F-bombs.”

The conversation quickly turned into a humorous parenting discussion between Washington and Meyers. The late-night host expressed surprise that Washington might be an even stricter gatekeeper than her own mother had been when she was growing up.

Washington acknowledged the irony, laughing as she admitted she was still working through the decision.

The actress also made it clear that she takes language seriously when it comes to her household. While joking about how children can pick up habits from their friends, she suggested that cursing is not something she encourages at home.

Meyers responded with stories of his own children occasionally repeating curse words, leading to a lighthearted exchange about the challenges parents face when trying to monitor what their kids hear and say.

The discussion came as Washington continues promoting “The Whoopi Monologues,” which is running throughout the summer. The production is based on material associated with Whoopi Goldberg and has generated attention for bringing the acclaimed performer’s work to a new audience.

Although Washington has not ruled out bringing her children to see the show, she indicated that she is still weighing whether they are ready for some of its adult language and themes.

For now, the actress appears content to keep debating the issue, even as Meyers teased her for potentially being more protective than the parent who first introduced her to the material years ago.

Previews for “The Whoopi Monologues” begin July 7. The production premiered in 1984 as a one-woman show, starring Whoopi Goldberg, on Broadway. While Goldberg does not appear in the updated version, Washington, along with Dominique Fishback, Kecia Lewis, Danielle Pinnock, and Kara Young, will bring her unforgettable characters back to the stage at Newhouse Theater under the direction of Tony Award nominee Whitney White.