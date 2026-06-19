Ryan Coogler’s Proximity Media heads to Netflix with exclusive deal

Ryan Coogler’s Proximity Media is expanding its television ambitions with a new streaming partnership. The production company founded by Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler, and Sev Ohanian has signed a multi-year agreement with Netflix to exclusively develop television series for the platform.

According to Variety, the deal comes after Proximity Media’s previous overall television agreement with Disney expired earlier this year. The company has steadily built a strong television portfolio, producing projects such as Marvel’s “Ironheart,” the National Geographic docuseries “Hurricane Katrina: A Race Against Time,” and the animated “Black Panther” spinoff “Eyes of Wakanda.”

In a joint statement released alongside the announcement, Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler, and Sev Ohanian said:

“We started Proximity Media with a simple goal; to tell event-driven stories that bring people in close proximity with often overlooked subjects. As we continue to expand Proximity’s television business, we’re thrilled to partner with Netflix, a company that has consistently demonstrated its commitment to distinctive creators and original storytelling. We look forward to working alongside Bela, Jinny, Nne and the entire Netflix team as we bring stories to television audiences around the world.”

Netflix executives also welcomed the collaboration. Jinny Howe, the streamer’s head of U.S. and Canada scripted series, said Proximity Media has established itself as a company that champions visionary creators and produces stories that resonate with audiences worldwide.

The announcement comes during a highly successful period for Ryan Coogler. The filmmaker recently celebrated the box office and awards success of “Sinners,” which earned more than $365 million globally and brought Coogler his first Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. The film also won four additional Oscars, including Best Actor for Michael B. Jordan.

Coogler is best known for directing “Black Panther”, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Creed,” and his debut feature, “Fruitvale Station.” His wife and producing partner, Zinzi Coogler, has worked on projects including “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Creed III” and “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”

Sev Ohanian, the third co-founder of Proximity Media, is known for producing and writing films such as “Searching,” “Run” and “Missing.”

The new agreement positions Proximity Media to develop its next slate of original series exclusively for Netflix audiences around the world.