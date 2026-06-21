Barack and Michelle Obama gave Chicago students the sweetest first look inside their new library

Barack and Michelle Obama helped open the Obama Presidential Center’s new public library by putting books in front of children first.

On Friday, June 19, the former president and first lady surprised a group of young Chicago students inside the Chicago Public Library branch located on the Obama Presidential Center campus on the city’s South Side. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the Obamas read Maurice Sendak’s beloved children’s book “Where the Wild Things Are” to 25 kindergarten through third grade students from William H. Ray Elementary School.

The imagery carries a deeper kind of weight. The nation’s first Black president and first Black first lady, sitting with children on Juneteenth, inside a library bearing their legacy, in the very city that helped shape their public lives? That is not just a photo-op. That is a full-circle moment.

The visit happened just before the library opened to the public for the first time. The 5,000-square-foot branch sits next to the center’s main museum and is part of the Obamas’ larger vision for the presidential center, which differs from the traditional presidential library model. Instead of building a standard National Archives research center on campus, the Obamas chose to include a community library branch that Chicago residents can actually use.

That detail matters.

For generations, libraries have been more than quiet buildings with shelves. In Black communities, they have often served as sanctuaries, study halls, cooling centers, after-school spaces, meeting rooms and gateways to worlds that stretched beyond the block. They are where children discover stories, where elders preserve memory and where families with limited resources still get access to information, technology and possibility.

Obama made that point directly to the children, telling them, “This is your library.” He also joked that he loved libraries as a child, even though librarians sometimes had to quiet him down.

“This is going to be your spot,” he told them.

The morning also had that familiar Obama-family charm. The former president reportedly asked the children for riddles before the reading began, and when one child asked what goes up but never comes down, the answer was “your age.” Obama joked that was only true for him because Michelle was getting younger, prompting the former first lady to quickly shut that down.

“No, I’m not,” she replied.

Michelle Obama also got a moment in during the reading when the book referenced being “king of all the wild things.” She quipped that “there were no kings,” which reportedly drew applause from the room.

Before the Obamas appeared, the students were treated to readings from “Reading Rainbow” legend LeVar Burton and Mychal Threets, who has continued the show’s legacy of making reading feel joyful and accessible for a new generation. Threets noted the significance of taking part in the opening of a library connected to the first Black president, especially on Juneteenth.

That timing is hard to miss. Juneteenth marks the delayed arrival of freedom for enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, in 1865. More than 160 years later, a library opening tied to the legacy of a Black president becomes another reminder that freedom has always required more than a proclamation. It also requires access: to education, to public space, to history and to imagination.

The Obama Presidential Center’s library features a main reading room with a 70-foot mural, “Reading Circles/Weaving Dreams/Seeding Futures,” by artist Aliza Nisenbaum. The nearby President’s Reading Room includes 3,000 books personally selected by the Obamas.

Visitors reportedly lined up Friday morning to receive commemorative Obama Presidential Center public library cards, a small but symbolic keepsake from a major day in Chicago history.

Of course, the center’s opening also lands amid ongoing conversations about what major cultural investments mean for long-standing Black communities. The South Side has carried both the pride of being central to Obama’s story and concerns about rising costs, displacement and whether the benefits of the center will reach the residents who have held those neighborhoods down for decades.

But inside the library Friday morning, the message was simple: children first, books first, community first.

For the Obamas, whose public story has always been tied to Chicago, the new library is not just about remembering a presidency. It is about giving the next generation a place to read, dream, ask questions and imagine themselves in the story too.