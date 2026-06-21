‘Frivolous’: Tyler Perry’s team fires back at deposition claim in $77M sexual assault lawsuit

Tyler Perry is pushing back against a new claim in the ongoing $77 million sexual assault lawsuit filed by actor Mario Rodriguez, and this latest dispute is not just about the allegations themselves. It is about what Perry can — or should — be asked under oath.

According to TMZ, which obtained court documents in the case, Rodriguez is asking a judge to sanction Perry, claiming the billionaire filmmaker has not sat for a deposition despite Rodriguez’s side trying to schedule one since April 14. Rodriguez alleges Perry’s team would only agree to move forward if attorneys promised not to ask whether Perry “is, or has been,” sexually attracted to men.

Perry’s legal team says that is not true.

Attorney Alex Spiro, who represents Perry, told TMZ the motion is “frivolous” and said Perry did not refuse to appear or decline any line of questioning. Spiro also said Perry’s team plans to seek sanctions of its own.

The legal back-and-forth adds another layer to a case that has already placed one of Black Hollywood’s most powerful figures under intense public scrutiny. Rodriguez, who appeared in “Boo! A Madea Halloween,” sued Perry for sexual assault, sexual battery and other claims, seeking $77 million in damages. Perry has denied the allegations.

Rodriguez’s lawsuit claims he met Perry in 2015 at a gym before eventually landing a role in the Madea film. He alleges Perry later assaulted him during private encounters, including one alleged incident at Perry’s home in 2018. Rodriguez also claims Perry gave him money afterward and apologized. Perry’s side has denied wrongdoing and argued that Rodriguez continued communicating with Perry after the alleged incidents, including asking for financial help.

The court fight over deposition questions is especially sensitive because it brings together two issues that often get mishandled in public conversation: allegations of sexual misconduct and speculation about sexuality.

Rodriguez’s side argues Perry’s attraction to men is relevant because Perry is accused by male plaintiffs of unwanted sexual conduct. Perry’s team appears to be arguing that questions about his sexual orientation could veer into a public “witch hunt” rather than stay focused on the legal claims.

That distinction matters. Sexual assault cases are about consent, power and alleged conduct — not about someone’s identity, rumors or private life. At the same time, depositions are designed to let attorneys ask questions they believe may help prove or defend against claims in a lawsuit. Whether these specific questions are legally appropriate may ultimately be up to the court.

Perry is also facing a separate lawsuit from actor Derek Dixon, who alleged in 2025 that Perry sexually harassed, assaulted and retaliated against him while Dixon worked on Perry shows including “The Oval.” Good Morning America previously reported that Dixon accused Perry of creating a workplace environment where career opportunities were tied to unwanted advances. Perry denied those claims through his attorneys, who called them fabricated.

Perry’s career has been deeply tied to Black storytelling, Black ownership and the building of Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, a symbol of what it can look like when a Black creator gains control in an industry that has historically shut us out. But cultural significance does not remove anyone from accountability, and allegations this serious require both fairness and clarity.

There has been no finding of liability against Perry in this case. Rodriguez’s allegations remain claims in an active lawsuit, and Perry continues to deny them.

For now, the latest fight is procedural but significant: Rodriguez wants Perry compelled to sit for a deposition and sanctioned. Perry’s team says the request is baseless and says they will seek sanctions in return.

The case is ongoing.