Clive Davis, legendary record executive and hitmaker, dies at 94

Clive Davis, the influential music executive whose career helped define generations of popular music, has died at the age of 94.

According to The New York Times, Davis died Monday at his home in Manhattan. His family confirmed his death and said he had recently been hospitalized with respiratory problems.The family also shared an Instagram post confirming his passing.

Over a career that spanned more than five decades, Davis became one of the most recognizable figures in the music business. As detailed by The New York Times, he rose from a legal position at Columbia Records to become one of the industry’s most powerful executives, helping guide the careers of artists including Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, Barry Manilow, Alicia Keys and Jennifer Hudson.

Davis first made his mark in the late 1960s by pushing Columbia Records deeper into the rock era, working with acts such as Janis Joplin and Blood, Sweat & Tears. He also encouraged jazz icon Miles Davis to embrace a younger audience during a period of musical change.

Later, through Arista Records and J Records, Davis championed R&B and pop artists while recognizing the growing commercial power of hip-hop. He also played a key role in career revivals for Carlos Santana and Rod Stewart, both of whom enjoyed major commercial success under his guidance.

As reported by The New York Times, Davis’ final position was chief creative officer of Sony Music Entertainment. Even into his late 80s, he remained an active and visible force in the industry. In 2021, then-New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio enlisted Davis to organize a star-studded Central Park concert celebrating the city’s reopening following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unlike many executives who work behind the scenes, Davis became a household name in his own right. Known for his colorful suits and relentless pursuit of hit records, he earned a reputation as one of the most influential tastemakers in modern music.

His impact stretched across genres and generations, helping shape the careers of some of music’s biggest stars and leaving behind a legacy that transformed the entertainment industry.

Clive Davis is survived by his family and generations of artists whose careers he helped launch and sustain.