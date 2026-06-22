‘Hope you get help’: Mystikal’s son speaks on his father’s 20-year prison sentence as trial details come to light

One week after former No Limit rapper Mystikal was sentenced to 20 years in prison for rape, his son, Million Tyler, hopes for his father to find rehabilitation behind bars.

Million sat in the courtroom when his father was sentenced on June 15, calling the sentencing “an emotional run” for the family. Mystikal, real name Michael Tyler, pled guilty to third-degree rape, avoiding an automatic life sentence had he been convicted of any other charges had the case gone to trial.

“I feel bad for the victim and for my father,” Million Tyler said in an interview with TMZ. “Nobody wins from these situations, and it’s hard for both parties, if we’re being honest.”

Million was in the courtroom when his father told the victim, “If I did that to you, then I deserve the maximum sentence.” Given their on-and-off history, the Baton Rouge native hasn’t spoken with his father since the sentencing, but his father has attempted to reach out, according to the rapper’s attorney.

When asked what he would tell his father, Million kept it simple: “I hope you get the help you need. I really hope you do.”

According to Variety, Mystikal’s attorney attempted to withdraw his guilty plea days before sentencing, filing a motion that cited emotional distress for the rapper. The motion was dismissed.

The victim in the case has filed a lawsuit, alleging that Mystikal spat on her and forced her to pray before he forced himself on her inside of his Prairieville, Louisiana home in 2022.

According to the suit, the woman visited Mystikal, and things were friendly between them until the rapper emerged from the bathroom and accused her of stealing money from him. He then punched her and choked her until she lost consciousness, according to the lawsuit, and she suffered various injuries, including lacerations, missing hair, a broken fingernail and more.

The suit also reads that the woman alleges Mystkal threw rubbing alcohol on her and wildly began swinging scissors in her direction. Mystikal would then apologize and asked the woman to pray with him before he raped her.