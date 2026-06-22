Wiz Khalifa shares candid father-son conversation about handling disagreements

Wiz Khalifa is getting praise for a candid parenting moment that showed how he approaches fatherhood, especially when it comes to helping his son navigate conflict.

During a recent livestream, the rapper had an open conversation with his 13-year-old son, Sebastian Taylor Thomaz, affectionately known as Bash, about dealing with a potential altercation with another child. The exchange, which has been circulating on social media ahead of Father’s Day, offered fans a glimpse into the father-son bond the two share.

While speaking with Bash, Wiz encouraged him not to escalate situations unnecessarily.

“Sometimes people are going to talk. Sometimes you’re going to go back and forth, but that don’t mean you got to use your hands,” Wiz told his son. “I’m all about protecting yourself and a little scrap ain’t nothing. But if it’s something you can avoid, just do your best.”

Bash assured his father that he had no intention of throwing the first punch.

“I’m not going to put my hands on him first. I’m just not going to do that because I’m not like that,” Sebastian said.

Wiz responded, “I know you’re not. And thank you for calling me.”

The conversation continued with the “See You Again” rapper stressing that situations can quickly spiral out of control.

“You never know, man. It can go so many different types of ways,” he said.

After ending the call with an “I love you too, kid,” Wiz addressed viewers who might criticize his approach to parenting.

“I don’t give a f— if y’all hear me talk to my kid,” he said. “What I say in front of him, I’ll say in front of anybody. Y’all can clip it. Y’all can say whatever y’all want to about my parenting. That’s my kid. And that’s my responsibility.”

The heartwarming exchange comes as many fans celebrate the rapper on Father’s Day for the relationship he has built with Sebastian, whom he shares with model Amber Rose.

Clips from the livestream have sparked positive reactions online, with many applauding Wiz’s balanced approach to teaching his son how to de-escalate conflicts while also reminding him that defending himself, if necessary, is acceptable.