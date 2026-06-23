Brandon Marshall sparks debate after sharing video of son’s 2 a.m. punishment run: ‘This is my son not my friend’

Former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall is facing mixed reactions online after sharing a video showing his son being punished with a late-night run.

Marshall, 42, posted the clip to Instagram with the caption, “This is my son, not my friend…,” prompting a debate over parenting, discipline and whether family matters should be made public.

According to Us Weekly, the former Pro Bowl receiver filmed himself driving slowly alongside his son around 2 a.m. while instructing him to run as a consequence for not listening.

“Discipline correction is good,” Marshall said in the video. “Even at 2 in the morning, we run. I’m gonna put my hands on you. I’m training you up to be a warrior. I’m training you up to be a leader. To serve. To have discipline. To be better than me.”

Marshall also warned his son that the distance could increase if he slowed down.

“If you don’t start running, we’re gonna go three miles,” he said. “You better start running because you don’t know when I’m gonna tell you to stop.”

As first reported by Us Weekly, reactions to the video were sharply divided. Some followers praised Marshall for emphasizing accountability and discipline, while others criticized both the punishment itself and his decision to post the moment publicly.

One commenter wrote that discipline should never involve humiliation, arguing that sharing the interaction online could negatively affect a child’s mental health. Another user said the matter was “family business, not Instagram business.”

Others defended the former NFL star, with some commenters describing the approach as necessary parenting and applauding Marshall for trying to instill responsibility in his son.

Marshall played 13 seasons in the NFL and appeared for seven teams during his career. He still holds the league record for most receptions in a single game with 21 catches and owns the Denver Broncos’ single-game reception record with 18.

Off the field, Marshall is a father of three. He shares his children with former wife Michi Nogami, whom he was married to from 2010 until 2022. In 2025, he married Kristen Jacques.

While the video has sparked strong opinions on both sides, Marshall has made clear that he stands by his parenting decisions, telling viewers that his son is “my responsibility” and not anyone else’s.