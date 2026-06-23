‘She would be completely destroyed’: Oprah’s revelation about a heartbreaking Whitney Houston moment highlights an instance of protection and trust

In today’s social media climate, a video of a star having an unflattering moment would be everywhere. In the case of Oprah Winfrey and Whitney Houston, it was a situation that called for protection and defense.

The television legend was in Cannes, France, being awarded the 2026 Cannes LionHeart award when she recalled the time Houston performed on her show in 2009 and fell in front of the studio audience.

“This was an amazing thing that happened. I had such trust from the Oprah Show audience that Whitney did, I think, what was her last show with us. She had gone back on drugs,” Winfrey told the Cannes Lions audience while referencing trust with her interview subjects. “The first interview I did with her when we’d gone behind stage and I asked about her intentions, she was clean. But the day she came to my show to perform in front of the audience, she was not, and she fell off of the stage.”

Oprah Winfrey reveals Whitney Houston once fell off the stage while performing on her show, but she asked the audience not to tell the media about it.



"I begged them not to put those pictures out, because it would ruin her life. And they did not." pic.twitter.com/ATri84hsLn — Variety (@Variety) June 23, 2026

Houston, who died in 2012 due to an accidental drowning in a Beverly Hills hotel bathtub, had been a frequent guest of Oprah’s for years prior to her final appearance. In a moment where all cameras and attention was on Houston, who had possibly relapsed, Oprah leaned on the trust of her audience to shield Houston from difficult headlines or even worse.

“I knew that if that story got out that she’d fallen off the stage, that she would be completely destroyed by that,” Winfrey shared. “Even though the audience was there and the audience had cameras, I begged them not to put those pictures up because it would ruin her life, and they did not.”

The admission from Winfrey generated strong responses from longtime Houston fans, with some arguing that it was distasteful for Oprah to share that story, while others saw it as a moment of an individual with one of the biggest platforms in the world shielding someone who needed help, especially in light of music mogul Clive Davis’ death. Davis, who spearheaded the career of Houston, died Monday at the age of 94.

“Oprah’s point was we need more grace like this,” one user on Threads wrote.

Another user stated plainly, “Oprah should have kept that to herself.”

While fans have long been protective of Houston and have held varied opinions about Oprah, author Demetria Lucas offered a measured response to the issue.

“It’s kind that she didn’t speak about Whitney relapsing or falling on her show for all these years,” Lucas wrote on Threads. “And she had no obligation to hold that story. AND she looked out for Whitney at the time, asking the audience not to speak on it to protect Whitney. That was gracious. Cause airing the fall would have been a ratings bonanza and O opted out.”