‘Life two’: Louisiana man becomes first in state to be functionally cured of sickle cell disease

A Louisiana man who has lived with sickle cell disease since infancy is celebrating a life-changing milestone after becoming the first person in the state to be functionally cured of the condition through gene therapy.

Daniel Cressy, 23, completed the groundbreaking treatment at Manning Family Children’s Hospital in New Orleans, marking what doctors describe as a significant advancement for patients living with the inherited blood disorder. According to The Guardian, Cressy is also the first person in the Gulf Coast region to undergo gene-editing therapy using Casgevy’s CRISPR/Cas9 technology and achieve a functional cure.

For Cressy, the achievement represents more than a medical breakthrough. It also brings him one step closer to fulfilling a lifelong dream of becoming a commercial airline pilot.

Growing up in Metairie, Louisiana, Cressy aspired to fly professionally. However, he later learned that the Federal Aviation Administration would not consider licensing him while he was living with sickle cell disease because of the health risks associated with high-altitude flight.

Determined to change his future, Cressy pursued gene-editing treatment after learning it could potentially eliminate the disease’s impact on his body. The process took approximately two years. Hospital officials said his stem cells were collected in late 2025 and sent to Scotland, where they were genetically modified before being returned to Louisiana earlier this year.

Doctors then used chemotherapy to remove the cells responsible for the disease before infusing the modified cells back into his body. Following a month-long recovery period, Cressy was officially declared functionally cured during a ceremonial bell-ringing celebration attended by family, medical staff and state leaders.

The breakthrough carries particular significance in Louisiana, which has one of the highest rates of sickle cell disease in the United States. The condition, which disproportionately affects Black Americans, can cause severe pain, organ damage, frequent hospitalizations and reduced life expectancy.

Reflecting on the journey, Cressy described the experience as transformative.

“While many spend their lives searching for purpose, mine found me,” he said. “Now, instead of looking for meaning, I can spend my life fulfilling it.”

Cressy plans to continue pursuing his aviation career while expanding his nonprofit organization, the Privileged Pilots Project, which aims to increase access to healthcare, aviation opportunities and educational resources for underserved communities.

Calling the milestone his “greatest blessing,” Cressy referred to this next chapter simply as “life two.”