LaVar Ball announces split from wife of 30 years

LaVar Ball revealed he and his wife, Tina Ball, have split after nearly 30 years of marriage.

The Big Baller Brand owner and father of basketball players LaMelo Ball, Lonzo Ball, and LiAngelo Ball shared that his wife “decided to go her own way” during a livestream with the streamer N3on on Wednesday (June 24).

“She wanna go do something else, that’s fine with me,” Ball said.

He continued, “We had our run. So even though she had the stroke and [was] getting older… she was always beautiful in my eyes. Until you say, ‘I want to go do something else.’ Now you’re not as beautiful to me again. The fact that if you decide to go this way, I’m gonna go that way. That’s fine. It is what it is, man.”

Ball, 57, was likely referencing a stroke that Tina, whose maiden name is Slatinsky, suffered in 2017, which resulted in aphasia, a condition that affects verbal communication and impacts reading and writing abilities. He himself has also experienced a major health event. In February 2025, TMZ reported that Ball’s right foot was amputated after suffering a serious medical issue. Later, he had several surgeries, including another amputation, this time to his right leg. He later shared that the medical issues stemmed from diabetes.

According to People Magazine, Ball and Slatinsky married in 1997, giving birth to their oldest son Lonzo that same year before having LiAngelo in 1998 and LaMelo in 2001.

Though Ball did not confirm that the couple is getting divorced, it seems that he has also moved on. He revealed that he is already seeing someone new, and that they are also involved in business, not just romance.

“It’s somebody who’s working for me,” he said.