Megyn Kelly attacks Haitian immigrants following Supreme Court TPS decision: ‘Go back to Haiti’

Controversial conservative commentator Megyn Kelly went on a lengthy tirade against Haitian immigrants on her Sirius XM podcast Thursday, telling them to “go back to f—ing Haiti” after the Supreme Court’s conservative majority upheld the Trump administration’s termination of Temporary Protected Status for Haitian and Syrian migrants.

Kelly’s rant came hours after the 6-3 ruling, which clears the way for mass deportations of an estimated 350,000 Haitians who have lived and worked legally in the U.S. for years. TheGrio reported on the Supreme Court’s ruling and the court’s finding that race was not a factor in the decision, despite critics pointing directly to Trump’s own documented statements about Haitian immigrants. TheGrio also covered the yearslong legal battle that preceded Thursday’s ruling, including lower court decisions that had repeatedly blocked the deportations as unlawful. According to Mediaite, Kelly’s comments were aired on “The Megyn Kelly Show” and later shared by the show’s own social media account.

“Go home! Get out! We know our country is better than yours,” Kelly said on her podcast. “That’s because we filled it with our work ethic, culture, and values. You being here only dilutes it for us… GO BACK TO F—ING HAITI!”

Her rant also included her repeating a false story from the 2024 presidential campaign falsely claiming Haitian migrants were eating pets in Springfield, Ohio, a claim debunked by local officials at the time and widely attributed to deliberately spread disinformation. She also referred to Haitian TPS holders as “you people” and accused prior administrations of using TPS as a backdoor path to permanent residency.

“The Obama admin granting Haitians TPS in 2010 due to the country’s devastating earthquake. Syrians receiving it in 2012 because of the country’s civil war,” Kelly said. “I mean, cry me a river. We have our own problems.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) called the ruling “cruel and inhumane,” stating that Haiti and Syria “remain unsafe today.” Justice Elena Kagan, writing in dissent for the court’s three liberal members, said the evidence of racial motivation in the TPS termination was “there, plain to see in the president’s own statements.”