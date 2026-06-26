Tia Mowry believes ‘manifestation’ led her to finding love again: ‘He’s so wonderful’

Ciara’s prayer. Michelle’s affirmations. Tia’s manifestations?

For some people, the power of manifestation is real, whether applied to their personal lives or their careers. In the case of Tia Mowry, the 47-year-old actress revealed that not only did she “manifest” her boyfriend Javon’e Williams, but she was also intentional in clearing the way for the right man to find her.

Mowry was a guest on SiriusXM’s “Today Show Radio” and spoke highly of Williams, revealing that he has a master’s degree, is an artist, an avid reader and a teacher.

“He’s a wonderful human being,” Mowry said. “His emotional intelligence, it’s amazing.”

She also revealed that Williams has children around the same ages as Mowry’s two children, 14-year-old son Cree and 8-year-old daughter Cairo, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Cory Hardict. The pair attends a Buddhist temple every Wednesday and reads before bed. But before she made it Instagram official with Williams, she was a bit hesitant.

“I was debating,” she said. “Some of the things he just says like, ‘How can I support you?'”

The couple hard-launched back in May when Mowry shared photos of the two vacationing in Mexico. Mowry posted a carousel of photos from the trip on Instagram, prompting plenty of commenters to congratulate her on finding love again and to notice her glow.

“A little sunshine, a little peace, and a much-needed reset,” Mowry captioned the post. “Had the best time staying at @nobuloscabos.”

When asked about how she came to find Williams, the actress chalked it up to making it plain, like any affirmation: write it down and make it real.

“I was telling the girls earlier was, a friend of mine told me to listen to music, put some candles on and write out a list of what you like in a partner,” she said. “I’m glad that it came around the time…because I really wouldn’t have known what I wanted three years ago. I really needed to sit in like solitude and like learn who I am first before I even figured out what it was and what it is that I want. So I did do that.”

She added, “And not only did I do that, I’m a huge believer in like neuroscience. So I would literally close my eyes, and I would meditate about my partner, and I would meditate about the feeling that I would want to feel, and the feeling was my nervous system being safe, and that’s exactly what he does, like he’s amazing, like he’s so wonderful.”

Mowry’s divorce played out in the public eye, shocking those who followed the couple on social media who saw the actors as “couple goals.” But for the last few years, Mowry has navigated being single, relearning who she is and letting fans in on the ride. Now, she’s more than ready to let them in on how a new look at love suits her.