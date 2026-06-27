I visited Baltimore for AFRAM. Here’s why I’ll be back.

Before my first trip to Baltimore, I knew the city through its history, headlines and reputation. I arrived to cover AFRAM’s 50th anniversary celebration, but over three days, I discovered a different side of Charm City, one that challenged many of my preconceptions.

As I rode from Baltimore Penn Station to Hotel Revival in the Mount Vernon neighborhood, I couldn’t help but notice how much of the city reminded me of Philadelphia, where I was born. The row homes. The historic architecture. Looking out from my hotel room later that afternoon, I had the same thought. It all felt familiar.

What surprised me most, however, was the food and the people. I expected Baltimore’s seafood to live up to its reputation, and it did. What I didn’t expect was the city’s range of cultural restaurants or the warmth I encountered everywhere I went. From restaurant staff to local business owners and residents, nearly everyone I met welcomed me with a kindness that stayed with me long after I left.

I traveled to Baltimore on a press trip through Development Counselors International (DCI) and Visit Baltimore, which hosted a small group of journalists during AFRAM’s 50th anniversary celebration. While the festival served as the centerpiece of the weekend, the itinerary extended well beyond Druid Hill Park, offering a closer look at the city’s food scene, neighborhoods, Black history and cultural landmarks.

Throughout the trip, Visit Baltimore’s Tracey Johnson guided our group through restaurants, attractions and neighborhoods, serving as both a host and local resource as we explored the city before and during AFRAM. What began as an assignment to cover one of the nation’s largest celebrations of Black culture became an opportunity to see Baltimore through the eyes of the people who proudly call it home.

If you’re visiting Baltimore for the first time, whether it’s for AFRAM or another getaway, here are a few places I think deserve a spot on your itinerary.

Where to stay:

Hotel Revival Baltimore

I spent four days at Hotel Revival Baltimore in the city’s historic Mount Vernon neighborhood, and its central location made it an ideal home base between AFRAM events and exploring the city. One of the biggest surprises was my room, which felt more like a studio apartment than a standard hotel room and gave me plenty of space to unpack, work and recharge between assignments. Looking out each morning, I overlooked Mount Vernon’s historic architecture, the Washington Monument and the gridiron streets, making it one of my favorite views of the trip. For first-time visitors, Mount Vernon offers easy access to museums, restaurants and many of Baltimore’s cultural attractions while remaining a short drive from the Inner Harbor.

Exterior of Hotel Revival Baltimore in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo credit: Hotel Revival

Where to eat

Rooted Rotisserie

My first stop after arriving in Baltimore was Rooted Rotisserie, a Black-owned restaurant in the Federal Hill neighborhood, where we joined Tracey, two fellow journalists and members of Mayor Brandon Scott’s team for a welcome dinner. Owned by husband-and-wife duo Chef Joseph Burton and Amanda Ngangana, the restaurant feels warm and welcoming, with family photos lining the walls. Inspired by a visit to Paris’ Bastille Sunday market, Rooted Rotisserie is known for its French-inspired rotisserie chicken, along with small plates and sides such as charred shrimp, Maryland-style crab dip, creamy mac and cheese, pomme purée, and pan-seared salmon.

Salmon Meuniére. Pan-seared salmon, pomme purée, roasted broccolini, whole grain mustard beurre blanc, preserve lemon oil at Rooted Rotisserie in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo credit. Jahaura Michelle

Phillips Seafood

No first trip to Baltimore would have felt complete without trying Maryland crabs, and Tracey made sure my first experience was at Phillips Seafood in the Inner Harbor. Along with one of the other journalists, I dug into a platter of seasoned crabs while overlooking the waterfront, pairing them with cream of crab soup, hush puppies, corn, coleslaw, potato salad and a strawberry sunrise. Known for its seafood, including crabs, shrimp, oysters, fish and lobster, Phillips delivered on both the food and the views, making it one of the highlights of my trip. If you’re visiting Baltimore for the first time and want the full Maryland crab experience with a view of the harbor, Phillips Seafood is a great place to start.

Jahaura Michelle is pictured with an authentic Maryland crab at Phillip’s Seafood in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo credit. Jahaura Michelle.

Iron Rooster

On my final morning in Baltimore, one of the other journalists and I ventured out to Iron Rooster in the Canton neighborhood for breakfast. Known for its all-day breakfast menu, comfort food and Southern hospitality, the restaurant was the perfect way to wrap up the weekend. I ordered the Cajun shrimp and grits with a side of toast, and it quickly became one of my favorite meals of the trip. If you’re looking for a hearty breakfast before exploring the city, Iron Rooster is well worth the stop.

Cajun shrimp and grits at Iron Rooster in the Canton neighborhood of Baltimore, Maryland. Photo credit: Jahaura Michelle

Where to go

Inner Harbor (Downtown Baltimore)

The Inner Harbor quickly became one of my favorite places to explore. From waterfront restaurants and shopping to attractions like the National Aquarium and the historic USCGC Taney museum ship, there’s plenty to experience within walking distance. After lunch at Phillips Seafood, I spent some time walking along the harbor, taking in the waterfront views and the atmosphere. Whether you’re visiting for a few hours or an entire afternoon, the Inner Harbor offers something for just about everyone.

Historic ships in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor. Photo credit: Visit Baltimore.

The Walters Art Museum

Before heading to the festival grounds on Saturday, Tracey took another journalist and me to the Walters Art Museum, just a short walk from our hotel, to experience “Douriean Fletcher: Jewelry of the Afrofuture.” The exhibition celebrated the self-taught jewelry artist’s career through more than 100 pieces that explored Black identity, culture and visual storytelling. Seeing the intricate jewelry and costumes Fletcher created for films like “Black Panther,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” and “Coming 2 America” made the exhibit more special, offering a closer look at how African traditions and Afrofuturism continue to shape art, fashion and film.

The Walters Art Museum’s “Douriean Fletcher: Jewelry of the Afrofuture” exhibition in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo credit: Jahaura Michelle.

Costumes and jewelry featured in “Black Panther” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” are displayed as part of Douriean Fletcher’s “Jewelry of the Afrofuture” exhibition at the Walters Art Museum in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo credit: Jahaura Michelle

“My Sister’s Garden”

On our way to the Walters Art Museum, we came across the “My Sister’s Garden” mural, a colorful piece of public art with an inspiring story. According to The Baltimore Sun, the mural grew out of a community gardening project at My Sister’s Place, a day resource center for women and children. Participants were encouraged by art therapist Patti Prugh to draw flowers that reflected the beauty they saw within themselves, transforming those personal expressions into a lasting work of public art. Learning the story behind the mural made me appreciate it even more. It wasn’t just a mural. It was a reminder of resilience, hope and the power of community.

The “My Sister’s Garden” mural in the Mount Vernon neighborhood of Baltimore, Maryland. Photo credit: Jahaura Michelle

AFRAM

Although AFRAM brought me to Baltimore, it became much more than the reason for my trip. Celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, the festival filled Druid Hill Park with live music, Black-owned vendors, family activities and thousands of attendees celebrating Black culture and community. From performances by Mario, SWV, Chlöe Bailey, Normani and The LOX to the wide variety of food, art and handcrafted goods throughout the festival grounds, it was easy to see why AFRAM has become one of the nation’s largest African American festivals. If you’re planning a trip to Baltimore in June, it’s an event worth experiencing at least once.

Jahaura Michelle at AFRAM’s 50th anniversary celebration in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo credit: Jahaura Michelle

AFRAM introduced me to Baltimore, but the city’s food, art, neighborhoods and welcoming people are what will bring me back.