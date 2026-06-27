Cape Verde makes World Cup history as smallest country to reach knockout rounds

In his debut World Cup appearance, Cape Verde, a nation with a population smaller than that of every state in the U.S., continues to be the Cinderella story of the world’s biggest sporting event.

Undefeated in its three group stage matches, Cape Verde punched its ticket to the Round of 32 with a 0-0 draw versus Saudi Arabia on Friday. The team burst into celebration as soon as they learned that two-time World Cup champion Uruguay had been eliminated after losing to 2010 World Cup champion Spain.

“The team was very eager to show this to the whole world,” Cape Verde coach Bubista told reporters as he was draped in his country’s flag. “We are proud of having arrived at this stage. We have shown that we are a small country, but that we fight for the things that we want to achieve.”

The nation’s soccer team shocked the world with its debut match on U.S. soil, keeping mighty Spain off the scoreboard and forcing a 0-0 draw that is widely regarded as one of the greatest upsets in World Cup history. Goalkeeper Vozinha, whose fame rose immediately online after the Spain match (he’s amassed more than 15 million followers on Instagram, up from 50K at the start of the tourney), remarked on the grit and determination of the small nation off the western coast of Africa.

“We are small,” he said. “But we have big hearts and we are fighters.”

The World Cup has been fruitful for African nations this tournament. Seven countries have advanced to the Round of 32, including Senegal, Ghana, South Africa, Egypt, Morocco and Ivory Coast. African soccer is having a moment, led by the smallest nation with a mighty big heart.

Things get tougher for Cape Verde as the tournament continues. Their next match is against defending World Cup champion Argentina and soccer legend Lionel Messi on July 3.