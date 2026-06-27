Twista faces five years in prison after pleading guilty to $440K in tax evasion

Chicago rapper Twista is facing a lengthy prison sentence.

According to FOX 32, the “Overnight Celebrity” rapper, whose real name is Carl Mitchell, pled guilty earlier this week to five counts of willfully failing to pay income tax after he allegedly did not pay income tax between the years 2019 and 2023. Prosecutors allege the rapper owed more than $440,000 in back taxes.

The IRS and Twista’s accountants repeatedly informed him of the tax debt, according to court documents, despite his earning income from streaming revenue, royalties, performances and album sales. Prosecutors allege he attempted to circumvent the tax payment by entering into an agreement with a third-party company to acquire future royalty payments, funds that the IRS could not touch to satisfy his tax debt, which initially goes back to 2011.

Prosecutors also allege that, instead of paying the taxes owed, Twista purchased several luxury vehicles to maintain a public image and lifestyle cultivated over the last 30 years.

“Too many honest Americans work hard, pay their taxes, and do the right thing to tolerate someone who believes the rules don’t apply to them,” Adam Jobes, special agent in charge of IRS Criminal Investigation’s Chicago Field Office, said in a statement.

By pleading guilty to each of the five counts, Twista faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison. A federal judge will determine the punishment after considering sentencing guidelines and other factors.

Sentencing is scheduled for October 22.

Twista, known for his fast delivery, broke out nationally on Doe Or Die’s 1996 hit “Po Pimp” before releasing his 1997 sophomore album, “Adrenaline Rush,” which went platinum. He later released “Kamikaze” in 2004, featuring the No.1. hit “Slow Jamz” with Kanye West and Jamie Foxx. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, the lone No. 1 album of Twista’s career.