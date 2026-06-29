Imani, Swayvo and Morocco pay emotional tribute to their late father D’Angelo at 2026 BET Awards

D’Angelo’s three children took the stage at the 2026 BET Awards on Sunday to honor their late father less than a year after his death at age 51. Imani, along with her brothers Swayvo (born Michael Archer Jr.) and Morocco, opened the tribute with a personal message about the man behind the music. “To the world, he was D’Angelo, to us he was just dad,” Imani said, while Morocco called their father his “biggest hype man and protector.”

Morocco went on to share that performing with his band, The Vanguard, was one of the things that brought D’Angelo the most joy, which is why Us Weekly noted the group joined the family onstage as part of the performance. Swayvo echoed that sentiment before introducing the tribute. “So, it’s only right that they’re here with us along with some other special guests to honor the man who meant the whole world to us,” he said. “So, Pops, this one’s for you. Let’s do it!”

The siblings were joined by Raye, Ari Lennox, George Clinton, BJ the Chicago Kid and Durand Bernarr, who each took part in revisiting D’Angelo’s catalog during the set.

As theGrio reported back in October 2025, D’Angelo’s death was confirmed following a battle with pancreatic cancer. At the time, a family spokesperson shared a statement noting, “The shining star of our family has dimmed his light for us in this life,” and adding that the family was “heartbroken” to share the news of his passing.

D’Angelo shared son Swayvo with late singer Angie Stone, who died in a March 2025 car accident at age 63. Following her death, Swayvo paid tribute to his mother on Instagram, writing in part, “I want you to know how proud I am of the person you are. I want you to know how much you inspired me every single day, you never failed me ever ever.”