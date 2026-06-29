Druski drops new ‘Joe’ skit while hosting the BET Awards

Druski did not just host the BET Awards. He used culture’s biggest night to keep his own comedy machine moving.

While leading the 2026 BET Awards on Sunday night, the comedian and digital creator dropped a new skit called “Joe,” a parody tied to the blockbuster Michael Jackson biopic “Michael.” The bit spoofs the idea of a dramatic prequel, this time centered on Joe Jackson, the famously stern Jackson family patriarch.

Druski shared the sketch across his social media while on-stage, doing live skits or reacting to pre-recorded segments as if the characters in prosthetics isn’t him. The timing was hard to ignore. “Michael,” starring BET Awards attendee Jaafar Jackson as his legendary uncle, has been one of the year’s biggest box office stories, pulling in more than $977 million worldwide, according to reports.

In other words, Druski saw the moment and treated it like a layup.

The move also fit perfectly with the kind of host BET booked him to be. During the show, Druski mixed live comedy with pre-taped bits, leaning into the same character work and internet-native timing that helped make him one of the most recognizable comedians of his generation. The 31-year-old made history as the youngest host in BET Awards history, surpassing Kevin Hart, who hosted in 2011.

For longtime fans, “Joe” also felt like the classic Druski formula. Part parody, part cultural commentary and part “you had to be there” Black internet joke. Rather than simply posting a random skit on awards night, he connected his own content to one of the biggest entertainment conversations already happening.

That is the smarter play.

Awards show hosts have always had to balance jokes, transitions and celebrity crowd work. But Druski’s hosting turn showed how the job has changed in the social media era. The performance does not stop when the cameras cut to commercial. The content can live on Instagram, TikTok, X and YouTube at the same time, giving the host another way to ride the night’s momentum.

And for Druski, that momentum was already baked in.

Ahead of the ceremony, BET leaned into his viral appeal with promotional clips featuring major stars, including Cardi B, Jamie Foxx, John Legend and Martin Lawrence. Once the show began, Druski continued to bring that same sketch-comedy energy to the stage, appearing alongside Lawrence and Latto while also spoofing Jay-Z’s Roots Picnic freestyle.

With “Joe,” he extended that strategy beyond the broadcast itself.

The skit may be a joke, but the rollout says something real about where comedy, awards shows and creator culture are headed. Druski is not just waiting for a network to give him a moment. He is building moments around the moment.

And on BET Awards night, that might have been the most Druski thing he could do.