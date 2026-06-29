Keke Palmer hilariously crashes Druski’s BET Awards hosting gig

Keke Palmer delivered one of the night’s most talked-about moments at the 2026 BET Awards Sunday, walking up to host Druski mid-show, taking the microphone, and telling him the hosting job should have gone to her.

The funny award show moment happened at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles when Palmer, seated in the audience, stood up and declared: “This should have been my gig.” TheGrio reported earlier this week that Palmer had just been named to BET’s newly formed Board of Advisors alongside Queen Latifah and LL Cool J, making her impromptu hosting takeover even more pointed. TheGrio also covered the love life update Palmer gave at the Tribeca Festival earlier this month, where she spoke candidly about moving forward since her split from Darius Jackson. According to Complex, after taking the mic from Druski, Palmer introduced Cardi B’s performance herself, calling her “a Grammy Award-winning artist who came through dripping.”

“Why the hell would they have you host? And this is the problem with BET. They be tripping because this should have been me,” Palmer said, before introducing Cardi B and handling the transition as if she’d been running the show all night.

The exchange didn’t stop there. A longer clip from the evening shows Druski approaching Palmer in the audience and calling her “fine sh-t.” She shot back immediately. “I’m not here for no relationship. This is a working relationship. Didn’t you just get the Forbes list?” she told him, before asking him to “bring me a bag.” Druski responded by quoting Yung Miami’s viral song “Spend Dat” and Palmer shut it down: “You doing too much.” The crowd loved every second.

Cardi B went on to perform four songs from her sophomore album “Am I the Drama?” — “ErrTime,” “Hello,” “Check Please,” and “Pretty & Petty.” Palmer, who has previously hosted the 2020 MTV VMAs, the 2023 Soul Train Awards, and the 2026 Billboard Women in Music event, has yet to land a BET hosting credit. Based on Sunday night, she’s making her case loudly.